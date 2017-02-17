Government of Canada supports the AQT's networks of excellence

Quebec information and communications technology (ICT) businesses will be able to rely on networks to help them increase their competitiveness

TREMBLANT, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 17, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Businesses need adequate resources to create and commercialize their innovative products. To that end, the Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadian businesses that are focused on innovation.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, David Graham, M.P. for Laurentides-Labelle, announced that the Quebec Technology Association (AQT) has been granted $150,000 in financial assistance to establish networks of excellence composed of ICT businesses throughout Quebec.

Over a period of three years, the non-repayable financial assistance awarded under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP) will help create five networks of ten SMEs in markets including clean energy, financial services and manufacturing. The structuring of the networks of excellence will promote the adoption of best business practices, the establishment of strategic partnerships and the exploration of new markets.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Quotes

"As a true economic driver, innovation is the key to success because it generates growth that benefits businesses and communities. Our goal in supporting the Quebec Technology Association in its project is to work with one another to deliver on our commitments and get results for Canadians."

David Graham, Member of Parliament for Laurentides-Labelle

"The Government of Canada's goal is to support networks and clusters of innovation because they contribute to strengthening regional innovation ecosystems. That is why we support regional economic development partners like the Quebec Technology Association."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"Through this collaboration, the Canadian government is recognizing the ICT industry's role and the need to build partnerships to ensure economic growth. We are convinced that, together, we can pursue these partnerships in the near future to ensure that businesses in all regions compete advantageously in the global economy."

Nicole Martel, Chief Executive Officer, AQT

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter @CanEconDev