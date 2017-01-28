Government of Canada supports Traversees de la Gaspesie

Funding for marketing and communications activities will generate major benefits

Tourism provides an excellent opportunity for diversification and economic growth in Canada. To that end, the Government of Canada provides funding for major events that generate significant economic and media spin-off.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, attended the closing ceremony of Traversées de la Gaspésie (TDLG) and took the opportunity to congratulate the participants and volunteers.

She also announced that Traversées de la Gaspésie has been granted $187,500, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

For its 15th year, TDLG is offering participants a unique experience, whether a winter cruise with winter sports or colourful hikes in fall through various regions of Quebec. The funding is being granted for 2017, 2018 and 2019, and will help the organization market this major tourism experience abroad.

"I am very pleased to see that after 15 years, TDLG continues to be such a popular activity. Support from the Government of Canada for TDLG's marketing activities is helping make this a unique international event."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

"These types of events are major drivers for Canada's tourism industry and economy. Congratulations to the organizers who make it possible to hold events such as TDLG, which enable Canada to shine on the world stage and Canadians to show their hospitality."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"International promotion is a long-term investment and is crucial to our tourism development in Gaspésie. The fact that we can rely on a three-year commitment is invaluable to us."

- Claudine Roy, President of Traversées de la Gaspésie events

CED is one of six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

