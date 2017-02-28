Government takes final step before building Joint Support Ships

Design and Production Engineering contract awarded

The Government of Canada is delivering on its commitment to renew the Royal Canadian Navy's (RCN) fleet and provide men and women in uniform with the equipment they need to do their important work.

The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, today announced a $230 million contract with Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards Co. Ltd. that will help develop and finalize the design of the Navy's Joint Support Ship (JSS). Construction is scheduled to begin in 2018.

The JSS will allow naval task groups to remain at sea anywhere in the world for long periods of time without going to shore for replenishment. It will provide fuel, ammunition, spare parts, food, and water to Canadian and allied vessels. These modern ships will also support deployed forces with medical and dental care facilities, as well as helicopter repair capabilities.

Minister Foote also took part in a steel-cutting ceremony for the third Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel (OFSV) being built for the Canadian Coast Guard. Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards now has all three of OFSVs under construction, with the first ship scheduled for delivery in early 2018.

The National Shipbuilding Strategy is a long-term commitment to Canada's shipbuilding industry that will rejuvenate our marine industry, support Canadian technological innovation, and bring jobs and prosperity to many communities across the nation.

"The National Shipbuilding Strategy is supporting our women and men in uniform and renewing Canada's reputation as a major shipbuilding country. By building these ships here in Canada, we are creating good, well-paying jobs to the middle-class and economic prosperity to many communities throughout the country."

The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"I am proud to be marking this major milestone in the JSS project and to see the Government honouring its commitment to the National Shipbuilding Strategy. By moving forward with this contract award we are getting one step closer to providing our brave women and men of the Royal Canadian Navy with the modern equipment they need to do the job that is asked of them."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

"The Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels are a critical part of the Coast Guard's Fleet Renewal Plan and are the first ships to be built at Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. These vessels will provide the women and men of the Coast Guard, as well as our scientists, with the equipment they need to conduct their important work for Canadians."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The National Shipbuilding Strategy will create and maintain highly skilled engineering jobs, focused on innovation, which will grow Canadian businesses and build a strong middle-class. Through this contract, we are working to develop a strong and sustainable Canadian marine Industry, while generating economic benefits for Canadians."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"Today's announcement is an important step towards bringing the Joint Support Ship to life," said Brian Carter, President - Seaspan Shipyards. "The impacts of the design, engineering and planning efforts will be felt for years to come at Seaspan. The National Shipbuilding Strategy has enabled us to continue our growth as a West Coast centre of excellence in shipbuilding and ship repair, with all the benefits that come along with it."

Brian Carter, President, Seaspan Shipyards.

