Government Technology Names Top 25 Doers, Dreamers & Drivers of 2017

Annual awards program honors the people behind tech transformation in the public sector

SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Government Technology magazine today announced its 2017 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers & Drivers. This year's Top 25 honorees are 22 individuals and three teams who demonstrate that innovative technology use can transform government operations, dramatically improve citizen engagement and enhance service delivery.

Featured in the April/May issue of Government Technology magazine, awardees include leaders in various roles at all levels of government, including chief information officers as well as private-sector change agents whose work significantly impacts how government functions.

"This year's Top 25 is an inspiring look at what's right in the public sector," said Noelle Knell, editor of Government Technology. "Their work is marked by big ideas, bold thinking and skillful execution on the promise of truly digital government."

Read the winners' stories here.

Government Technology's Top 25 Doers, Dreamers & Drivers for 2017:

Tanya Acevedo, CIO, Travis County, Texas

Alex Alben, Chief Privacy Officer, Washington

Jason Allison, Former CIO, Florida

Beth Blauer, Executive Director, Center for Government Excellence, Johns Hopkins University

Cathy Cleek, CIO, California Franchise Tax Board

Gerald "Jay" English, Public Safety Program Manager, National Coordinating Center for Communications, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Anthony Foxx, Former Secretary, U.S. Department of Transportation

Harry Herington, CEO, NIC

Capt. Chris Hsiung, Investigations and Special Operations Division, Mountain View Police Department, Calif.

Christopher Hughes, Assistant Director, Utah Division of Purchasing

James Keene, City Manager, Palo Alto, Calif.

Lauren Lockwood, Chief Digital Officer, Boston

John McCaffrey, CIO, Westchester County, N.Y.

Oswaldo Mestre Jr., Chief Service Officer and Director of Citizen Services, Buffalo, N.Y.

John Miri, Chief Administrative Officer, Lower Colorado River Authority

Dewand Neely, CIO, Indiana

Rita Reynolds, CIO, County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania

Anne Roest, CIO of New York City, Commissioner of the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications

Ted Ross, CIO and General Manager, Los Angeles Information Technology Agency

Samir Saini, CIO, Atlanta

Leigh Tami, Chief Performance Officer, Cincinnati

Rebecca Woodbury, Senior Management Analyst, San Rafael, Calif.

Team Missouri

Rich Kliethermes, Acting CIO, Missouri

Michael Roling, CISO, Missouri

Steve Siegler, Deputy CIO for Operations, Missouri

Team Tumml

Clara Brenner, Co-Founder

Julie Lein, Co-Founder

Team Urban.Us

Shaun Abrahamson, Co-Founder

Stonly Baptiste, Co-Founder

Government Technology's Top 25 Doers, Dreamers & Drivers annual awards program has recognized more than 400 people since its inception in 2002. Recipients are chosen based on their record of using technology to solve problems, improve citizen services and transform internal operations.

