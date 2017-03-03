Governments of Canada and B.C. invest in Highway 7 upgrades through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

MAPLE RIDGE, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Investing in urban transportation networks helps build a solid foundation for more inclusive, prosperous and sustainable cities. Such investments reduce congestion, create economic growth opportunities and help get Canadians to and from their destinations safely and efficiently.

Today, Dan Ruimy, Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Doug Bing, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA, on behalf of Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for British Columbia; announced joint funding of $28.5 million to make significant improvements to Highway 7 through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

In Maple Ridge, intersection improvements will be made along the Haney Bypass at the four critical areas of congestion. The work includes reconfiguration of the intersection of Highway 7 and 222nd Street, and reconfiguration of the intersection of Highway 7 and Kanaka Way, to increase safety for drivers travelling in both directions. The intersections of Highway 7 at Callaghan Avenue and Highway 7 at 227th Street will receive new traffic signals. These improvements will cost $22.3 million.

In Pitt Meadows, the eastbound right turn lane on Highway 7 at Harris Road will be extended. This will create a continuous auxiliary lane between Allan Way and Harris Road, which will allow commercial vehicles to enter onto Highway 7 from Allan Way (CPR Yard) with enough distance to increase speed and safely merge with highway traffic. This improvement will cost $6.2 million.

Once completed, these projects will improve safety, access and traffic flow for local residents, tourists and commercial drivers.

"The Government of Canada recognizes that strategic investments in public infrastructure help connect people, and create growth and middle class jobs. This major investment in Highway 7 through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will benefit residents, businesses and tourists, while fostering long-term prosperity across the region. We will continue working in close collaboration with British Columbia to ensure that we make smart infrastructure investments that help build the Canada of tomorrow."

Dan Ruimy, Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Haney Bypass is a key part of Highway 7, and right now, it's clogged with traffic congestion especially during peak times. We want to get the traffic moving again and improve safety for all motorists. These upgrades are necessary and will be valued by the local community, especially those who use Highway 7 on their daily commutes to work or school. The B.C. government is making record investments in modern, safe infrastructure, through which a reliable and efficient transportation network is continually being improved. Through these strategic investments, we are building a brighter future for B.C."

Doug Bing, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA

On behalf of Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for British Columbia

These Highway 7 upgrades are part of a $70-million strategy for the Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and Mission corridor to accommodate increasing traffic demands and regional growth.

The improvements are expected to be completed by winter 2018/19 with more than 200 jobs expected to be created over the life of the corridor enhancement project.

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $22.45 million towards the $70-million safety and capacity improvement project for the Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and Mission Highway 7 corridor through the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component of the New Building Canada Fund, and the Government of B.C. is contributing $47.55 million as part of B.C. on the Move.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

