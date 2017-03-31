Governments of Canada and Halifax Regional Municipality support public transit infrastructure

DARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient, affordable and sustainable transit services that help Canadians and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day.

Today, the Honorable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants, was in Dartmouth on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to highlight public transit features of Budget 2017 and to join Joachim Stroink, MLA for Halifax Chebucto on behalf of the Honourable Zach Churchill, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Mike Savage, Mayor, Halifax Regional Municipality, for an announcement of $3.2 million for the replacement of the Alderney Ferry Terminal pontoon through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Nova Scotians will soon benefit from a new pontoon, replacing one of the aging vessels serving the Halifax-Dartmouth corridor. The design and build of the new pontoon, with its expanded deckhouse and improved structure, will greatly improve operational efficiencies and result in cost savings for the municipality.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Trudeau and other ministers across Canada acknowledged the importance of public transit to Canadians as stated in Budget 2017. The Prime Minister spoke about how the Budget will make ambitious investments in public transit projects that shorten commutes, decrease air pollution, and allow Canadians to spend more time with their families.

Budget 2017 is the next step in the Government's long-term plan to create jobs and strengthen the middle class. It proposes $20.1 billion over 11 years for provinces and territories to support public transit networks and service extensions.

"Investments in public transit infrastructure make it possible for Canadian communities to build the new urban transit networks that will transform the way that Canadians live, move and work. The Halifax-Dartmouth ferry service has been a vital piece of transit infrastructure since the city was founded. A modern and efficient transit system is essential for the city's residents to move safely and efficiently between Halifax and Dartmouth to go to work or receive services. Today's investment will grow the middle-class and foster long-term prosperity, while helping get Nova Scotians to their daily activities reliably and on time."

The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"A modern public transit system helps support healthy people and healthy communities. The federal and municipal funding toward replacing the Alderney Ferry Terminal pontoon is an important investment to meet the needs of our citizens."

Joachim Stroink, MLA for Halifax Chebucto on behalf of the Honourable Zach Churchill, Minister of Municipal Affairs

"The existing pontoon at Alderney is quite old, so this welcome investment will allow us to replace it with a new one that is easier to use and cheaper to maintain. This project offers yet another improvement to users of our public transit system."

Mike Savage, Mayor, Halifax Regional Municipality

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

The Government of Canada is contributing a total of $1,419,196 for this project, representing 50 percent of the total eligible costs. The Halifax Regional Municipality is providing the remainder of the funding.

These projects are in addition to the 23 public transit projects announced for Nova Scotia on August 16, 2016 at the signing of the Canada-Nova Scotia bilateral agreement.

