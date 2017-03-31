Governments of Canada and Manitoba support public transit infrastructure across Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient, affordable and sustainable transit services that help Canadians and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, was in Winnipeg to highlight public transit features of Budget 2017, and to join the Honourable Eileen Clarke, Minister of Indigenous and Municipal Relations, to announce more than $6.6 million in combined funding for 43 new public transit projects across Manitoba. The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of the projects' eligible costs-more than $3.1 million through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund. The Province is providing approximately $1.5 million, and local municipalities are contributing the balance of the funding or about $2 million.

The funding will support a variety of public transit infrastructure projects, including new handi-vans for mobility-impaired passengers in 28 municipalities across Manitoba.

These investments are part of the bilateral agreement between Canada and Manitoba, announced on July 25, 2016, and are in addition to approximately $102 million in federal funding announced that day for 23 water and wastewater projects and 4 public transit projects.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Trudeau and other ministers across Canada acknowledged the importance of public transit to Canadians as stated in Budget 2017. The Prime Minister spoke about how the Budget will make ambitious investments in public transit projects that shorten commutes, decrease air pollution, and allow Canadians to spend more time with their families.

Budget 2017 is the next step in the Government's long-term plan to create jobs and strengthen the middle class. It proposes $20.1 billion over 11 years for provinces and territories to support public transit networks and service extensions.

Quotes

"Investments in public transit infrastructure make it possible for Canadian communities to build the new urban transit networks and service extensions that will transform the way that Canadians live, move and work. The Government of Canada is working closely with the Government of Manitoba and municipalities to invest in important transit initiatives that will strengthen communities across the province. Today's investment will grow the middle-class and foster long-term prosperity, while helping get Manitobans to their daily activities reliably and on time."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of Natural Resources, On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We are pleased to partner with the federal government and municipalities to support safe, reliable and accessible public transit infrastructure throughout Manitoba. Our Government continues to work with municipalities to streamline the infrastructure application process and ensure that municipalities have a fair say on local decisions, while ensuring that investments are strategic and deliver value for Manitoba taxpayers."

Honourable Eileen Clarke, Minister of Indigenous and Municipal Relations

"Public transit is important to Manitoba municipalities throughout the province. Today's announcement of funding for public transit and handi-van services will help municipalities ensure residents, including those with mobility issues, have access to high quality transportation options."

Chris Goertzen, Association of Manitoba Municipalities President

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is providing Manitoba with $82,840,000 under the new Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, and will fund up to 50 per cent of the eligible project costs.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

