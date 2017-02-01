Governments of Canada and Nunavut investing in new correctional and healing centre in Iqaluit

IQALUIT, NUNAVUT--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) - Investing in social infrastructure, training and skills development creates opportunities, and helps grow the northern economy. The governments of Canada and Nunavut are investing in a new correctional facility that will increase security, enhance inmate care and improve skills training.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister (Youth), Peter Schiefke, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Keith Peterson, Nunavut Minister of Justice and the Honorable Joe Savikataaq, Nunavut Minister of Community and Government Services, today announced $75.8 million for the Qikiqtani Correctional Healing Centre in Iqaluit.

The first phase of the project includes the construction of a new two-story maximum security unit. The second phase will renovate the existing facility (formerly known as the Baffin Correctional Centre) into two medium security living units, along with program and counselling spaces. Once complete, it will accommodate 112 beds and meet modern security standards, increasing the safety of both staff and inmates. The Centre will also provide inmates with culturally appropriate services and skills training to help them return as productive members of their communities and to reduce the likelihood of re-offending.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of investing in infrastructure that support safe, cohesive, and vibrant communities. Along with our Inuit and territorial partners, we are committed to making sure northern communities obtain the support they need to help grow the economy and address local infrastructure priorities. The investment in the Qikiqtani Correctional Healing Centre will increase public safety and help to ensure the safe and successful re-integrations of offenders into communities."

- Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil - Soulanges, Quebec, On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Qikiqtani Correctional Healing Centre will provide a safe, modern facility for inmates and staff in Iqaluit. The Centre will increase opportunities for additional programs and rehabilitation services for offenders here in Nunavut. The Government of Nunavut is proud to be a partner in this priority project to ensure offenders are housed in a culturally appropriate, secure and compassionate manner, which will assist them to return to their communities upon release."

- The Honourable Keith Peterson, Nunavut Minister of Justice

"Investment in facilities like the Qikiqtani Correctional Healing Centre affords us the ability to offer solutions to Nunavummiut in our communities. The Government of Nunavut recognizes this need and is pleased to invest in this important endeavour."

- The Honourable Joe Savikataaq, Nunavut Minister of Community and Government Services

Quick facts

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Construction of the Qikiqtani Correctional Healing Centre is expected to begin in July 2018 with both phases completed by November 2020 at an estimated total cost of $75,800,000.

The Government of Canada will contribute up to $56,625,000 through the Small Communities Fund for this project.

The Government of Nunavut will contribute the remaining $19,175,000.

