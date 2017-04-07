Governments of Canada and Ontario Announce Funding for Women's Shelter in the City of Ottawa

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 7, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Ontario announced funding for Nelson House, a women's shelter serving the Ottawa community since 1992. This funding will allow the agency to construct a new shelter that will include 20 beds to provide continued support and improved services to women and children who are survivors of domestic violence.

Anita Vandenbeld, Member of Parliament for Ottawa West - Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Dr. Helena Jaczek, Ontario's Minister of Community and Social Services, made the announcement.

The governments of Canada and Ontario contributed $5.3 million to Nelson House.





Nelson House serves approximately 120 women and children each year.





The existing 15-bed Nelson House shelter will be replaced with a new, 10,000 square foot, 20-bed facility that is accessible and provides a private, quiet and supportive space for women and their children.





The new facility will be more than twice the size of the existing facility and allow for activities, meetings, and improved and expanded on-site services.





These additional beds in the City of Ottawa will result in fewer women and children having to access less than ideal arrangements when shelters like Nelson House are at capacity.





"The peace of mind that comes with having a secure and stable home is invaluable. Our investment in Nelson House is another example of our Government's commitment toward ensuring that survivors of domestic violence are able to enjoy a safe and stable environment." - Anita Vandenbeld, Member of Parliament for Ottawa West - Nepean

"Nelson House provides a lot more than just a roof. It provides a safe place to live for dozens of women and their children fleeing domestic violence every year. Residential security - a place to call home - is a source of dignity with benefits that radiate to a family and the whole community." - Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean

"I am very pleased to be able to announce this critical funding for Nelson House. I know this new space will offer a more modern, safe and secure place to help women and their children rebuild their lives, free of violence." - Hon. Dr. Helena Jaczek, Ontario Minister of Community and Social Services

"It's been a pleasure working with Nelson House and their committed staff and volunteers, and I am very pleased that all levels of government have been able to work together to provide this funding for a new Nelson House to be built." - Bob Chiarelli, MPP for Ottawa West-Nepean

"This year is the 25th anniversary of Nelson House providing safe shelter, advocacy and support for women and their children fleeing violence. Our shelter is grateful to the Federal and Provincial Government for providing us with this funding to build a new, purpose built shelter with increased capacity and space for programming, fitness, counselling, quiet meditation, play, homework and relaxation. We are so happy to have this opportunity to provide a safe shelter that will benefit women and children for years to come."- Keri Lewis, Executive Director, Nelson House

Investing in a bigger and better Nelson House is a part of the Ontario government's vision to ensure that everyone in the province can live in safely, free from the threat, fear or experience of exploitation and violence, and supports its goal of ending violence against women and, and also supports the government's It's Never Okay: An Action Plan to Stop Sexual Violence and Harassment.





