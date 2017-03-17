The governments of Canada and Quebec fund 36 projects to improve water infrastructure in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region

SAINTE-CLAIRE, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Quebec are safeguarding public health and helping protect the province's waterways by investing in projects to ensure that water and wastewater systems in the province are up to date and efficient and meet communities' increasing capacity needs. These investments will also help create jobs and grow the economy.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Québec, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Dominique Vien, Minister responsible for Labour, Minister responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches region and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) for Bellechasse, on behalf of Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security, and Minister responsible for the Montreal region, announced an investment of more than $62.3 million for 36 water projects in the Chaudière-Appalaches region under the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF) and the New Building Canada Fund-Quebec, Small Communities Fund (NBCF-SCF). The representatives were joined by Denise Dulac, Mayor of Sainte-Claire, for the announcement.

The financial support granted to 30 municipalities in the region will contribute to maintaining, renewing or developing their infrastructure to ensure the production and distribution of high quality drinking water for residents or the proper disposal and treatment of waste water. The Government of Canada is investing more than $37.3 million in these projects and the Government of Quebec is providing more than $24.9 million for a total joint contribution of over $62.3 million. The municipalities will provide the remainder of the funding.

The approval of the projects under the CWWF was made possible by the signing of a bilateral agreement between Canada and Quebec in July 2016, which made funding available for water projects across the province.

"These vital investments in the Chaudière-Appalaches region's water infrastructure reflect the Government of Canada's commitment to ensuring access to sustainable and adequate services for Canadians for years to come. We will continue working in close collaboration with our partners to ensure we make smart infrastructure investments that help protect the environment and preserve public health, while paving the way for economic development that creates good jobs and strengthens the middle class."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Québec, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Thanks to this important investment, 30 municipalities in the Chaudière-Appalaches region will be able to complete projects that meet their needs related to drinking water and wastewater treatment infrastructure. The financial support announced today clearly shows how working in partnership is improving the quality of life of our fellow citizens."

- Dominique Vien, Minister responsible for Labour and Minister responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches region, on behalf of Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security, and Minister responsible for the Montreal region

Thanks to its base financial assistance rate of 83%, the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund is allowing municipalities to invest almost $800 million in infrastructure projects. Over the period of 2016 to 2018, the federal government will provide $363.8 million and the provincial government will provide $300 million for a total joint investment of $664 million.





This Fund is part of Investing in Canada, the Government of Canada's historic plan that provides more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding to improve public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.





The Small Communities Fund is a joint federal-provincial program coordinated by Infrastructure Canada in partnership with provinces and territories. In Quebec, the Fund is managed by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy. The Fund provides communities across the country with less than 100,000 residents financial support to help maintain and implement water infrastructure that complies with regulations.

Financial details and list of projects

