Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan support better transportation and improved safety with highway rehabilitation projects

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Modern and efficient roadways are crucial to encouraging and supporting economic activity, facilitating trade, and creating good paying, middle class jobs. The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are investing in well-planned infrastructure that will make it easier to move people and products across the country, while supporting sustained economic growth and productivity for years to come.

Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and the Honourable David Marit, Minister of Highways and Infrastructure, announced funding for five highway rehabilitation projects in Saskatchewan. The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding for these projects-just over $31.6 million-and the Government of Saskatchewan is responsible for all remaining costs. The projects have a combined total estimated cost of more than $64.2 million.

The five major highways included in these projects are part of the National Highway System. It forms the backbone of the provincial transportation network and supports national, provincial and regional economic activity, and helps businesses access key options for ocean, air, rail and ground transportation. They connect the four western Canadian provinces, tying together major population centres and lead to strategic border crossings within Canada.

Resurfacing over 220 kilometres of this network will help reduce long term costs and will extend the life of these roads by more than 25 years. These improved road surface conditions will reduce travel times and the wear and tear on vehicles. In addition, several safety improvements made as part of these projects will reduce the risk of collisions at key highway intersections, making for a better, safer drive for all travellers.

Quote

"As a trading nation, Canada needs to ensure that people and products can move quickly and safely-from home to work, and from business to business. These Government of Canada investments in key highways in Saskatchewan will create jobs today while supporting a reliable transportation system and economic growth tomorrow."

The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in infrastructure is a part of our plan to keep the Saskatchewan economy strong. We are pleased to partner with the Government of Canada on projects that will help Saskatchewan meet the challenges of a growing province, help build the economy and most importantly help people get home safely."

The Honourable David Marit, Minister of Highways and Infrastructure

Quick facts

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

To support public transit networks and service extensions, Budget 2017 proposed $20.1 billion over 11 years for provinces and territories.

Related Products

Backgrounder that provides details for all five projects: http://canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2017/03/backgrounder_governmentsofcanadaandsaskatchewansupportfivemajorh.html

Associated links

Government of Canada's $180-billion+ infrastructure plan in Budget 2017: http://www.budget.gc.ca/2017/docs/plan/chap-02-en.html#Toc477707375

Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/sk-eng.html

The Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component - National and Regional Projects: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/nrp-pnr-prog-eng.html

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada