Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan support modern and efficient wastewater infrastructure upgrades to serve Town of White City and RM of Edenwold No. 158

WHITE CITY, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) - By ensuring that water and wastewater systems are modern, efficient and meet the capacity needs of our communities, the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are safeguarding the well-being of residents, protecting the province's waterways and preserving its ecosystems.

Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness; the Honourable Christine Tell, Minister of Central Services; Cec Snyder, Chair of the WCRM158 Wastewater Management Authority Inc. and Town of White City Councillor; and Stan Capnerhurst, Vice Chair of the WCRM158 Wastewater Management Authority Inc. and Div. 2 RM of Edenwold No. 158 Councillor, announced support for a new wastewater treatment facility.

Serving both the Town of White City and the Emerald Park area of the RM of Edenwold, this new treatment plant will use an effective and low-energy treatment process. Improved services will allow these communities to handle wastewater from the current population, as well as accommodate future residential and commercial development.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan are each contributing up to $7,303,333 for this project. WCRM158 Wastewater Management Authority will be responsible for all remaining costs of the project, which has a total eligible cost of $21,910,000. The WCRM158 Wastewater Management Authority was created by the Town of White City and the RM of Edenwold No. 158 to deliver wastewater utility services to the communities of White City and the Emerald Park areas.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to investing in modern infrastructure that meets the needs of our communities, supports the middle class, and ensures that Canada will remain the best place in the world to live, work and raise a family. This important investment will protect the environment, provide reliable wastewater services for local residents, and support population growth and business development in the area."

- The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan's more than $7.3 million investment toward this project will renew local infrastructure to help keep our great province strong. This project is also a good illustration of what local municipalities can accomplish by working together to reach a common goal to improve services for our citizens."

- The Honourable Christine Tell, Minister of Central Services, On behalf of the Honourable Donna Harpauer, Minister of Government Relations and Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs

"The WCRM158 Wastewater Management Authority is very pleased to receive this funding from the federal and provincial governments. The construction of a modern wastewater treatment plant will serve the residents of the communities of White City and Emerald Park areas for many years. This project will also provide the capacity to accommodate growth in one of the fastest growing residential and commercial areas of the province."

- Cec Snyder, Chair of the WCRM158 Wastewater Management Authority and Town of White City Councillor

"The WCRM158 Wastewater Authority was formed in 2009 to provide wastewater treatment and disposal for the communities of White City and the RM of Edenwold No. 158 (Emerald Park) areas. The infrastructure to be constructed with this funding will enable development to continue in the area and ensure a strong economic base for the community."

- Stan Capnerhurst, Vice Chair of the WCRM158 Wastewater Management Authority and Div. 2 RM of Edenwold No. 158 Councillor

Associated links

Government of Canada's $180-billion+ infrastructure plan: http://www.budget.gc.ca/fes-eea/2016/docs/themes/infrastructure-en.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/sk-eng.html

Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component - National and Regional Projects (PTIC-NRP): http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/nrp-pnr-prog-eng.html

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada