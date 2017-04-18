Governments of Canada and Ontario Announce Funding to Improve Ontario Social Housing

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Ontario announced funding for improving and preserving the quality of dedicated supportive housing in the province. This funding will help ensure the long-term structural sustainability of social housing developments.

The Honourable Dr. Helena Jaczek, Ontario's Minister of Community and Social Services, made the announcement today with a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) at Brantwood Community Services in Brantford.

Quick facts:

The governments of Canada and Ontario contributed more than $4.1 million, which will go to more than 160 projects operated by 46 community agencies across Ontario.

These improvements are being made to housing that is dedicated to individuals requiring support services to live independently in the community.

All of the projects are minor capital investments in renovation, retrofit and repair of dedicated supportive housing units.

Upgrades to be completed as part of this announcement include increasing facility accessibility, energy efficiency improvements, roof replacements, among many other initiatives.

Quotes:

"Our Government is providing Canadians not only with safe, affordable housing, but is also working hard to strengthen our communities. These new investments are another example of our Government's commitment toward ensuring that victims of domestic violence are able to enjoy a safe and stable environment." - Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"This funding allows us to make critical investments, to retrofit and upgrade housing that some of Ontario's most vulnerable live in. These renovations help agencies provide better services, which means residents will be able to live in safer, more secure, accessible, and energy-efficient homes." - Dr. Helena Jaczek, Minister of Community and Social Services

"On behalf of Brantwood Community Services, our Board of Directors and all the Individuals we support, I would like to express our sincere thanks to the Ministry of Community and Social Services, the Federal and Provincial governments for the funding we received today. The funds will provide new flooring at 2 group homes and 23 X-Y ceiling lifts at four group homes. The lifts and new floors will improve accessibility by providing individuals who use wheelchairs safe access to all areas of their homes." - Jo-Anne Link, Executive Director, Brantwood Community Services

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

- Investing in dedicated supportive housing is part of Ontario's plan to create jobs, grow the economy and help people in their everyday lives. Since 2003, the province has committed more than $5 billion in funding for affordable housing, which has helped support more than 22,000 new affordable rental housing units, more than 335,000 repairs and improvements to social and affordable housing units and rental and down payment assistance to more than 93,000 households in need. These investments complement the commitments made through Ontario's recent Long-Term Affordable Housing Strategy update, and support the province's goal of ending chronic homelessness by 2025. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario, visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing.

