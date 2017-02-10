Governments of Canada and Ontario invest in public transit in Brampton

29 new projects across Ontario to benefit from the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Ontario are making investments to create jobs and grow the middle class, while building a foundation for a strong, sustainable economic future. Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient and affordable transit services that help Canadians to safely get to and from work, school and other activities on time.

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation and her Worship Linda Jeffrey, Mayor of Brampton, announced six newly approved projects that will benefit Brampton under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF). The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding for these projects-just over $32.4 million.

The list of projects includes significant investments across the City of Brampton. For example, a project to extend the Züm Bovaird transit service along Airport Road will improve mobility, security and reliability on this important transit corridor. Also, a project to expand the Sandalwood Transit Facility will help support the forecasted growth of transit fleet services and improve service reliability. Other projects include the acquisition of 20 replacement buses and three new articulated buses, and the expansion of the automated vehicle monitoring system to most of Brampton's transit fleet. In addition, the expansion and replacement of transit shelters will improve accessibility and safety for transit users.

In addition to these projects, Minister Bains and Minister Del Duca also announced that 23 public transit projects will benefit 12 other communities across Ontario.

This investment is part of an agreement between Canada and Ontario for the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is working closely with the Government of Ontario and municipalities to invest in important transit initiatives that will strengthen communities across Ontario by growing the middle-class, fostering long-term prosperity and getting Canadians to their daily activities on time and home at the end of the day. The six projects announced today will ensure that Brampton has affordable and efficient public transit infrastructure that meets the needs of Canadians now and for generations to come."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I'm pleased that the federal government will help Ontario and Brampton with our transit needs. This investment will improve transit in and around Brampton and will benefit the entire community. Ontario is committed to providing accessible, modern transit infrastructure that will manage congestion, reduce commute times, create jobs and improve the quality of life for Ontarians."

The Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation

"Public transit is essential for those who work, study, and play in Brampton, as evidenced by our increasing ridership numbers. We are grateful to the Federal and Provincial governments for their investments into expanding Brampton Transit's services, fleet and infrastructure. This announcement comes at a critical time as Brampton sharpens its focus on urban intensification, attracting industries, a university and preparing for increased jobs and commercial expansion."

Her Worship Linda Jeffrey, Mayor of Brampton

Quick Facts

This funding is part of the first phase of Investing in Canada, the Government of Canada's historic plan to support public infrastructure across the country.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Since 2004, the Government of Ontario has committed more than $3.7 billion to municipalities across the province through the provincial gas tax program. This funding supports municipal transit systems.

The Government of Ontario is making the largest infrastructure investment in hospitals, schools, public transit, roads and bridges in the province's history. To learn more about what's happening in your community, go to Ontario.ca/BuildON.

