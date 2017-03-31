Governments of Canada and Ontario invest in public transit in Burlington

A total of 312 new projects approved in 28 municipalities across Ontario

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient, affordable and sustainable transit services that help Canadians and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day.

Today, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Democratic Institutions and Member of Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Eleanor McMahon, Member of Provincial Parliament for Burlington and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation, and Councillor Blair Lancaster, Ward 6, City of Burlington, announced 16 newly approved projects that will benefit Burlington under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF). The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding for these projects-just over $3.4 million.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Trudeau acknowledged the importance of public transit to Canadians as stated in Budget 2017, and also announced federal funding for major GO Transit Regional Express Rail projects across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Budget 2017 is the next step in the Government's long-term plan to create jobs and strengthen the middle class. Prime Minister Trudeau spoke about how Budget 2017 will make ambitious investments in public transit projects that shorten commutes, decrease air pollution, and allow Canadians to spend more time with their families.

The PTIF projects include significant investments across Burlington. Planned improvements include new multi-use pathways, the addition of two new accessible and three new conventional buses, transit shelter upgrades, and the purchase of new transit technologies such as arrival display signs. New buses will support the growth of the city's public transit system while other improvements will make getting across the city easier, faster and safer for transit riders.

In addition to these projects, Minister Gould and Minister McMahon also announced that 104 public transit projects will benefit 11 other communities across Ontario.

This investment is part of an agreement between Canada and Ontario for the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is working closely with the Government of Ontario and municipalities to invest in important transit initiatives that will strengthen communities across Ontario by growing the middle-class, fostering long-term prosperity and getting Canadians to their daily activities on time and home at the end of the day. Canadians today and into the future will benefit from the projects announced today, which will provide Burlington residents with affordable and efficient public transit infrastructure."

Karina Gould, Minister of Democratic Institutions and Member of Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I'm delighted to see a renewed commitment from both levels of government to support improved public transit right here in Burlington. As a long-time cycling advocate, I'm thrilled with the extension of multi-use pathways, which will connect cyclists and pedestrians to the downtown core without compromising safety. The expansion of our fleet with three regular buses and two Handivans will increase options and provide transit users a more comfortable commute. I am proud to support these ongoing efforts to help the people of Burlington in their everyday lives."

Eleanor McMahon, Member of Provincial Parliament for Burlington and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation

"The City of Burlington welcomes new Federal and Provincial public transit infrastructure investments in our community. These investments will support the city's goal of further providing various transportation options for our residents, including public transit, walking and cycling."

Councillor Blair Lancaster, Ward 6, City of Burlington

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

To support public transit networks and service extensions, Budget 2017 proposes $20.1 billion over 11 years for provinces and territories.

Since 2004, the Government of Ontario has committed more than $3.7 billion to municipalities across the province through the provincial gas tax program. This funding supports municipal transit systems.

The Government of Ontario is making the largest infrastructure investment in hospitals, schools, public transit, roads and bridges in the province's history. To learn more about what's happening in your community, go to Ontario.ca/BuildON.

Associated links

Government of Canada's $180-billion+ infrastructure plan in Budget 2017: http://www.budget.gc.ca/2017/docs/plan/chap-02-en.html#Toc477707375

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/on-eng.html

The Public Transit Infrastructure Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/ptif-fitc-eng.php

Building Ontario - Infrastructure Plan: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

BACKGROUNDER

Canada and Ontario announce funding for 120 public transit projects across Ontario

A new list of transit projects has been approved under the Canada-Ontario Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) agreement, which is designed to address key infrastructure priorities with a focus on repairing and upgrading existing facilities and assets.

The Government of Canada is providing Ontario with over $1.48 billion under PTIF, and will fund up to 50 per cent of the eligible project costs.

As part of the bilateral agreement with Ontario, the following projects in 12 municipalities have now been approved for federal funding amounting to more than $69.2 million.

The projects listed below are part of the list of 312 projects announced by Prime Minister Trudeau today.