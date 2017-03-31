News Room
March 31, 2017 10:00 ET

Governments of Canada and Ontario invest in public transit in Burlington

A total of 312 new projects approved in 28 municipalities across Ontario

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient, affordable and sustainable transit services that help Canadians and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day.

Today, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Democratic Institutions and Member of Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Eleanor McMahon, Member of Provincial Parliament for Burlington and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation, and Councillor Blair Lancaster, Ward 6, City of Burlington, announced 16 newly approved projects that will benefit Burlington under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF). The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding for these projects-just over $3.4 million.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Trudeau acknowledged the importance of public transit to Canadians as stated in Budget 2017, and also announced federal funding for major GO Transit Regional Express Rail projects across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Budget 2017 is the next step in the Government's long-term plan to create jobs and strengthen the middle class. Prime Minister Trudeau spoke about how Budget 2017 will make ambitious investments in public transit projects that shorten commutes, decrease air pollution, and allow Canadians to spend more time with their families.

The PTIF projects include significant investments across Burlington. Planned improvements include new multi-use pathways, the addition of two new accessible and three new conventional buses, transit shelter upgrades, and the purchase of new transit technologies such as arrival display signs. New buses will support the growth of the city's public transit system while other improvements will make getting across the city easier, faster and safer for transit riders.

In addition to these projects, Minister Gould and Minister McMahon also announced that 104 public transit projects will benefit 11 other communities across Ontario.

This investment is part of an agreement between Canada and Ontario for the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is working closely with the Government of Ontario and municipalities to invest in important transit initiatives that will strengthen communities across Ontario by growing the middle-class, fostering long-term prosperity and getting Canadians to their daily activities on time and home at the end of the day. Canadians today and into the future will benefit from the projects announced today, which will provide Burlington residents with affordable and efficient public transit infrastructure."

Karina Gould, Minister of Democratic Institutions and Member of Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I'm delighted to see a renewed commitment from both levels of government to support improved public transit right here in Burlington. As a long-time cycling advocate, I'm thrilled with the extension of multi-use pathways, which will connect cyclists and pedestrians to the downtown core without compromising safety. The expansion of our fleet with three regular buses and two Handivans will increase options and provide transit users a more comfortable commute. I am proud to support these ongoing efforts to help the people of Burlington in their everyday lives."

Eleanor McMahon, Member of Provincial Parliament for Burlington and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation

"The City of Burlington welcomes new Federal and Provincial public transit infrastructure investments in our community. These investments will support the city's goal of further providing various transportation options for our residents, including public transit, walking and cycling."

Councillor Blair Lancaster, Ward 6, City of Burlington

Quick Facts

  • The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
  • To support public transit networks and service extensions, Budget 2017 proposes $20.1 billion over 11 years for provinces and territories.
  • Since 2004, the Government of Ontario has committed more than $3.7 billion to municipalities across the province through the provincial gas tax program. This funding supports municipal transit systems.
  • The Government of Ontario is making the largest infrastructure investment in hospitals, schools, public transit, roads and bridges in the province's history. To learn more about what's happening in your community, go to Ontario.ca/BuildON.

Associated links

Government of Canada's $180-billion+ infrastructure plan in Budget 2017: http://www.budget.gc.ca/2017/docs/plan/chap-02-en.html#Toc477707375

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/on-eng.html

The Public Transit Infrastructure Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/ptif-fitc-eng.php

Building Ontario - Infrastructure Plan: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada

BACKGROUNDER

Canada and Ontario announce funding for 120 public transit projects across Ontario

A new list of transit projects has been approved under the Canada-Ontario Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) agreement, which is designed to address key infrastructure priorities with a focus on repairing and upgrading existing facilities and assets.

The Government of Canada is providing Ontario with over $1.48 billion under PTIF, and will fund up to 50 per cent of the eligible project costs.

As part of the bilateral agreement with Ontario, the following projects in 12 municipalities have now been approved for federal funding amounting to more than $69.2 million.

The projects listed below are part of the list of 312 projects announced by Prime Minister Trudeau today.

Location Project Name Federal Funding Anticipated Start Date
Burlington New two way radio command console $57,500 March 1, 2017
Burlington Purchase Handivan expansion fleet (2 new buses) $200,700 January 1, 2017
Burlington Purchase conventional expansion fleet (3 new buses) $769,800 January 1, 2017
Burlington New Transit Workforce Management System Module $112,500 February 1, 2017
Burlington Consulting for Transit Master Plan / Mobility Plan / Cycling Plan $175,000 January 2, 2017
Burlington Building automation system upgrade $35,000 January 2, 2017
Burlington Conversion of bus bay lighting to light-emitting diode (LED) $62,500 January 2, 2017
Burlington Project to remove asbestos insulation at Transit Headquarters $167,500 January 2, 2017
Burlington Elgin Promenade - multi use pathway - Phase 2 (Elizabeth St. to John St) $225,000 May 1, 2017
Burlington Construction of a concrete sidewalk on John Lucas Drive $240,000 May 1, 2017
Burlington Construction of a concrete sidewalk on the South Service Road $425,000 May 1, 2017
Burlington Integrated bus arrival display signs at Aldershot, Burlington and Appleby GO stations $50,000 February 1, 2017
Burlington Downtown terminal shelter upgrade $112,500 May 1, 2017
Burlington Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Study - Plains / Fairview Corridor $75,000 January 2, 2017
Burlington Construction of multi-use paths - Hydro Corridor $267,500 November 15, 2016
Burlington Elgin Promenade multi use pathway - Phase 3 (John St. to Brant St.) $438,460 May 1, 2017
Fort Erie Install on-board fare collection and audiovisual stop announcement and display technologies on fleet $20,000 January 1, 2017
Fort Erie Install a new bus stop network $129,056 March 1, 2017
Guelph Replacement of 100 transit fare boxes $1,300,000 November 1, 2016
Guelph Transit Master Plan design $147,500 February 1, 2017
Guelph Transit bus stop upgrades for 132 stops $363,221 April 1, 2017
Guelph Transit/ traffic signal system upgrade $500,000 October 1, 2016
Guelph Transit Bus Replacement: 24 conventional buses, 9 specialized vehicles $7,370,770 April 1, 2016
Hamilton Design and planning of New Maintenance & Storage Facility in lower Hamilton $14,325,000 January 1, 2017
Hamilton Fleet expansion as per Ten Year Local Transit Strategy $5,190,000 January 1, 2017
Hamilton Transit shelter and bus stop rehabilitation including shelter refurbishment, replacement and bus stop pylon upgrades $3,521,704 January 1, 2017
Hamilton 226 Automated passenger counters $2,150,000 January 1, 2017
Hamilton Transit priority measures on A-Line and/or T-Line express routes including queue jump lanes and transit signal priority $1,925,000 January 1, 2017
Hamilton End of line/hard surface on-street infrastructure $1,650,000 January 1, 2017
Hamilton Vehicle hoist replacements at Mountain Transit Centre $1,512,500 January 1, 2017
Hamilton Sustainable transportation/transit connections - sidewalks $1,512,500 January 1, 2017
Hamilton Radio system replacement (switch from analog to digital) $1,500,000 January 1, 2017
Hamilton Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) upgrades at Mountain Transit Centre $1,100,000 January 1, 2017
Hamilton Passenger information technology & software upgrades $802,500 January 1, 2017
Hamilton Garage door replacement at Mountain Transit Centre $660,000 January 1, 2017
Hamilton New transit vehicle wash racks at Mountain Transit Centre $440,000 January 1, 2017
Niagara Falls Addition of 6 new growth vehicles to meet ridership demand. $2,035,200 January 16, 2017
Niagara Falls Addition of 2 replacement vehicles to replace older assets. $122,112 January 17, 2016
Niagara Falls Purchase of new software and hardware to better manage daily bus schedules and payroll $35,616 January 16, 2017
Niagara Falls Purchase of new scheduling software for Para-Transit service $27,984 May 13, 2017
Niagara Falls Installation of Intelligent Transportation Management Systems to enhance tracking and customer service interface and communications to passengers for the Niagara Falls Transit Fleet $382,617 January 16, 2017
Niagara Falls Electronic Farebox Upgrade for seven Chair-A-Van to meet Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) requirements $71,232 February 20, 2017
Niagara Falls Radio Upgrade and Replacement for seven vans for Chair-A-Van $6,868 January 16, 2017
Niagara Falls Farebox Replacement for Niagara Falls Transit (Conventional Fleet) for five vans. $50,880 February 20, 2017
Niagara Falls Upgrade Radio System and Control Station Requirements at WEGO building $6,614 January 16, 2017
Niagara Falls Bus Way & Shelter Rehabilitation and Platform upgrades at Lundy's Lane and Morrison/Dorchester Transit Hubs $228,960 January 11, 2017
Niagara Falls Replacement of 6 Cummins ISL diesel engines that have surpassed life expectancy (500,000 km) $122,112 January 23, 2017
Niagara Falls Installation of Emco-Wheaton posi-lock fuelling system on 46 (forty-six) buses. $14,246 February 20, 2017
Niagara Falls Purchase of Fleet Management Software to support the asset management capacity of the Niagara Falls Transit system. $30,528 January 3, 2017
Niagara Falls Replace refrigerant recover, recycle and recharge machine in maintenance facility $3,561 January 9, 2017
Niagara Falls Purchase of ZF Transmission Diagnostic Software for buses $3,052 January 9, 2017
Niagara Falls Upgrade of fluid tracking system for all Niagara Falls Transit buses $14,246 February 22, 2017
Niagara Falls Vinyl decal replacement for 6 Orion VII buses $18,316 January 9, 2017
Niagara Falls Orion VII Powertrain and body refurbishments to extend life expectancy of two buses $228,960 February 13, 2017
Niagara Region Purchase of one new 40' bus to be utilized by Welland Transit to deliver Niagara Region's inter-municipal transit service. $254,171 January 30, 2017
Niagara Region The purchase of computer aided dispatch / automated vehicle location equipment for the 3 existing inter-municipal transit buses operated by the City of Niagara Falls on behalf of Niagara Region. $53,983 January 30, 2017
Niagara Region The purchase of computer aided dispatch / automated vehicle location equipment for the 2 existing inter-municipal transit buses operated by the City of Welland on behalf of Niagara Region. $35,989 January 30, 2017
Niagara-on-the-Lake Install Integrated On-Board Annunciator, GPS, and Electronic Fare Card System to increase efficiency and meet accessibility requirements $25,000 January 1, 2017
Niagara-on-the-Lake Improvements to 26 bus stops and installation of up to 8 new stops on expanded transit route to meet accessibility requirements $47,610 January 1, 2017
Oakville Addition of two accessible growth vehicles to meet specialized transit ridership demand $260,000 January 1, 2017
Oakville Addition of 8 new 30 foot growth buses to meet conventional ridership demand $2,126,431 January 1, 2017
Oakville Installation of 25 new transit pedestrian shelters to support Transit service $75,000 April 1, 2017
Oakville Replacement of 17 transit pedestrian shelters at end of useful life $96,000 April 1, 2017
Oakville Refurbishment of 15 2009 buses to achieve optimal life expectancy $1,200,000 January 1, 2017
Oakville Addition of 5 security cameras at high traffic or vulnerable locations $12,500 January 1, 2017
Oakville Installation of 80 new garbage receptacles at transit pedestrian shelters to meet needs of customers $40,000 January 1, 2017
Oakville Installation of digital signage at bus shelters at the hospital $45,000 January 1, 2017
Oakville Installation of accessibility improvements at bus service stops $100,000 January 1, 2017
Oakville Purchase and installation of a new specialized transit scheduling software $170,000 January 1, 2017
Oakville Strategic Review of specialized transit service to meet accessibility needs $75,000 January 1, 2017
Oakville Completing the installation of the new Transit Information and Communication System $140,000 January 1, 2017
Oakville Purchase and installation of a an automatic vehicle monitoring system $225,000 January 1, 2017
Oakville Construction of a multi-use trail on North Service Road $400,000 January 1, 2017
Oakville Installation of bike lockers and bike racks at the Uptown Core terminal and bus shelters $17,500 January 1, 2017
Port Colborne Restoration of sidewalk to bus stop at Vale Centre $10,000 March 1, 2017
Port Colborne Restoration of the internal trail system at Thomas A. Lanna Sports Complex (Vale Centre) $15,000 March 1, 2017
Port Colborne Restoration of trail from Omer Ave to Weir Road $7,500 March 1, 2017
Port Colborne Restoration of trail from Robin Hood Mill north to Dain City $10,000 March 1, 2017
Port Colborne Promenade improvements on West St south of Clarence St $24,000 March 1, 2017
Port Colborne Trail entrance point improvements at various locations $15,000 March 1, 2017
Port Colborne Trail signage replacements/improvements/new signage at various locations $15,000 March 1, 2017
St. Catharines Replacement of automatic gates at maintenance facility $50,000 May 1, 2017
St. Catharines Conventional service fleet expansion (4 new forty foot buses) to accommodate future growth and improve spare ratio of fleet $1,240,000 April 1, 2017
St. Catharines Purchase one Paratransit bus to accommodate increased demand $120,000 January 1, 2017
St. Catharines Purchase three Paratransit buses to replace existing vehicles for Paratransit service $270,000 January 1, 2017
St. Catharines Purchase three 60' buses and nine 40' buses to replace existing vehicles for conventional service $3,850,000 April 1, 2017
St. Catharines Purchase a service truck to replace maintenance service truck $90,000 April 1, 2017
St. Catharines Retrofit four buses to address wheelchair restraints on conventional buses $42,500 January 1, 2017
St. Catharines Purchase one Paravan to replace existing Paravan vehicle $50,000 January 1, 2017
St. Catharines Install computer aided dispatch (CAD) modems on all existing Paratransit vehicles $31,000 January 1, 2017
St. Catharines Expand maintenance facility to install an additional hoist to do bus maintenance work $1,300,000 January 1, 2017
St. Catharines Install automatic vehicle monitoring on all conventional vehicles $200,000 January 1, 2017
St. Catharines Install automatic passenger counting on all 70 of our conventional vehicles $360,000 January 1, 2017
St. Catharines Purchase automated driver management and timekeeping system $125,000 July 1, 2017
St. Catharines Remove four underground tanks for transmission fluid, waste oil, paint and engine oil, and replace with three aboveground tanks $75,000 January 1, 2017
St. Catharines Upgrade video camera system at maintenance facility and downtown terminal for buses $50,000 January 1, 2017
St. Catharines Restoration of multiple bus shelters $300,000 January 1, 2017
St. Catharines Replace a bus wash system with a new system $100,000 January 1, 2017
St. Catharines Purchase and install CleverWorks system to enhance accuracy of real-time bus information $155,000 January 1, 2017
St. Catharines Purchase and install new emergency generator for maintenance facility and garage $175,000 January 1, 2017
St. Catharines Replace top coat of asphalt at bus terminal bay $35,000 May 1, 2017
St. Catharines Upgrade access control system for bus terminal and maintenance facility $110,000 January 1, 2017
Thorold Repair of six existing bus/pedestrian shelters $28,000 January 1, 2017
Thorold Installation of six new bus shelters at various bus stops $31,401 January 1, 2017
Thorold Installation of new bus laybys and bus shelters at seven bus stops $157,500 July 1, 2017
Thorold Installation of a new bus layby, 2 bus shelters and new sidewalk with a stopping complex on Towpath $214,008 June 15, 2017
Thorold Installation of 10 new concrete pads with accessible markings at multiple bus locations for improved accessibility at bus stops. Includes two locations on Schmon Parkway and eight locations on St. David's Road. $46,000 June 1, 2017
Thorold Sidewalk extension for transit at six locations $75,000 July 1, 2017
Thorold Remediation of transit parking lot at transit terminal to improve accessibility. $75,000 May 1, 2017
Welland Purchase two 12-metre accessible transit buses to replace existing vehicles $520,000 September 9, 2016
Welland Purchase two 9-metre accessible transit buses to replace existing vehicles $465,000 October 11, 2016
Welland Purchase two 8-metre accessible transit buses to replace existing vehicles $150,000 October 11, 2016
Welland Purchase two specialized transit buses to replace existing vehicles $115,000 October 18, 2016
Welland Purchase a new van to replace existing transit supervisor's van $20,000 October 18, 2016
Welland Install a new hoist to replace existing bus hoist $50,000 January 1, 2017
Welland Refurbish existing bus wash system $40,000 January 15, 2017
Welland Maintenance/vault office renovations $77,322 January 15, 2017
Welland Replace of manual fare boxes with electronic fare boxes on specialized transit vehicles (phase II) $50,000 January 15, 2017
Welland Purchase a tow motor to lift heavy transit-related equipment $7,500 January 15, 2017
Welland Purchase new transmission jack for buses to replace old transmission jack $3,750 January 15, 2017

