Governments of Canada and Ontario invest in public transit in Burlington

|Location
|Project Name
|Federal Funding
|Anticipated Start Date
|Burlington
|New two way radio command console
|$57,500
|March 1, 2017
|Burlington
|Purchase Handivan expansion fleet (2 new buses)
|$200,700
|January 1, 2017
|Burlington
|Purchase conventional expansion fleet (3 new buses)
|$769,800
|January 1, 2017
|Burlington
|New Transit Workforce Management System Module
|$112,500
|February 1, 2017
|Burlington
|Consulting for Transit Master Plan / Mobility Plan / Cycling Plan
|$175,000
|January 2, 2017
|Burlington
|Building automation system upgrade
|$35,000
|January 2, 2017
|Burlington
|Conversion of bus bay lighting to light-emitting diode (LED)
|$62,500
|January 2, 2017
|Burlington
|Project to remove asbestos insulation at Transit Headquarters
|$167,500
|January 2, 2017
|Burlington
|Elgin Promenade - multi use pathway - Phase 2 (Elizabeth St. to John St)
|$225,000
|May 1, 2017
|Burlington
|Construction of a concrete sidewalk on John Lucas Drive
|$240,000
|May 1, 2017
|Burlington
|Construction of a concrete sidewalk on the South Service Road
|$425,000
|May 1, 2017
|Burlington
|Integrated bus arrival display signs at Aldershot, Burlington and Appleby GO stations
|$50,000
|February 1, 2017
|Burlington
|Downtown terminal shelter upgrade
|$112,500
|May 1, 2017
|Burlington
|Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Study - Plains / Fairview Corridor
|$75,000
|January 2, 2017
|Burlington
|Construction of multi-use paths - Hydro Corridor
|$267,500
|November 15, 2016
|Burlington
|Elgin Promenade multi use pathway - Phase 3 (John St. to Brant St.)
|$438,460
|May 1, 2017
|Fort Erie
|Install on-board fare collection and audiovisual stop announcement and display technologies on fleet
|$20,000
|January 1, 2017
|Fort Erie
|Install a new bus stop network
|$129,056
|March 1, 2017
|Guelph
|Replacement of 100 transit fare boxes
|$1,300,000
|November 1, 2016
|Guelph
|Transit Master Plan design
|$147,500
|February 1, 2017
|Guelph
|Transit bus stop upgrades for 132 stops
|$363,221
|April 1, 2017
|Guelph
|Transit/ traffic signal system upgrade
|$500,000
|October 1, 2016
|Guelph
|Transit Bus Replacement: 24 conventional buses, 9 specialized vehicles
|$7,370,770
|April 1, 2016
|Hamilton
|Design and planning of New Maintenance & Storage Facility in lower Hamilton
|$14,325,000
|January 1, 2017
|Hamilton
|Fleet expansion as per Ten Year Local Transit Strategy
|$5,190,000
|January 1, 2017
|Hamilton
|Transit shelter and bus stop rehabilitation including shelter refurbishment, replacement and bus stop pylon upgrades
|$3,521,704
|January 1, 2017
|Hamilton
|226 Automated passenger counters
|$2,150,000
|January 1, 2017
|Hamilton
|Transit priority measures on A-Line and/or T-Line express routes including queue jump lanes and transit signal priority
|$1,925,000
|January 1, 2017
|Hamilton
|End of line/hard surface on-street infrastructure
|$1,650,000
|January 1, 2017
|Hamilton
|Vehicle hoist replacements at Mountain Transit Centre
|$1,512,500
|January 1, 2017
|Hamilton
|Sustainable transportation/transit connections - sidewalks
|$1,512,500
|January 1, 2017
|Hamilton
|Radio system replacement (switch from analog to digital)
|$1,500,000
|January 1, 2017
|Hamilton
|Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) upgrades at Mountain Transit Centre
|$1,100,000
|January 1, 2017
|Hamilton
|Passenger information technology & software upgrades
|$802,500
|January 1, 2017
|Hamilton
|Garage door replacement at Mountain Transit Centre
|$660,000
|January 1, 2017
|Hamilton
|New transit vehicle wash racks at Mountain Transit Centre
|$440,000
|January 1, 2017
|Niagara Falls
|Addition of 6 new growth vehicles to meet ridership demand.
|$2,035,200
|January 16, 2017
|Niagara Falls
|Addition of 2 replacement vehicles to replace older assets.
|$122,112
|January 17, 2016
|Niagara Falls
|Purchase of new software and hardware to better manage daily bus schedules and payroll
|$35,616
|January 16, 2017
|Niagara Falls
|Purchase of new scheduling software for Para-Transit service
|$27,984
|May 13, 2017
|Niagara Falls
|Installation of Intelligent Transportation Management Systems to enhance tracking and customer service interface and communications to passengers for the Niagara Falls Transit Fleet
|$382,617
|January 16, 2017
|Niagara Falls
|Electronic Farebox Upgrade for seven Chair-A-Van to meet Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) requirements
|$71,232
|February 20, 2017
|Niagara Falls
|Radio Upgrade and Replacement for seven vans for Chair-A-Van
|$6,868
|January 16, 2017
|Niagara Falls
|Farebox Replacement for Niagara Falls Transit (Conventional Fleet) for five vans.
|$50,880
|February 20, 2017
|Niagara Falls
|Upgrade Radio System and Control Station Requirements at WEGO building
|$6,614
|January 16, 2017
|Niagara Falls
|Bus Way & Shelter Rehabilitation and Platform upgrades at Lundy's Lane and Morrison/Dorchester Transit Hubs
|$228,960
|January 11, 2017
|Niagara Falls
|Replacement of 6 Cummins ISL diesel engines that have surpassed life expectancy (500,000 km)
|$122,112
|January 23, 2017
|Niagara Falls
|Installation of Emco-Wheaton posi-lock fuelling system on 46 (forty-six) buses.
|$14,246
|February 20, 2017
|Niagara Falls
|Purchase of Fleet Management Software to support the asset management capacity of the Niagara Falls Transit system.
|$30,528
|January 3, 2017
|Niagara Falls
|Replace refrigerant recover, recycle and recharge machine in maintenance facility
|$3,561
|January 9, 2017
|Niagara Falls
|Purchase of ZF Transmission Diagnostic Software for buses
|$3,052
|January 9, 2017
|Niagara Falls
|Upgrade of fluid tracking system for all Niagara Falls Transit buses
|$14,246
|February 22, 2017
|Niagara Falls
|Vinyl decal replacement for 6 Orion VII buses
|$18,316
|January 9, 2017
|Niagara Falls
|Orion VII Powertrain and body refurbishments to extend life expectancy of two buses
|$228,960
|February 13, 2017
|Niagara Region
|Purchase of one new 40' bus to be utilized by Welland Transit to deliver Niagara Region's inter-municipal transit service.
|$254,171
|January 30, 2017
|Niagara Region
|The purchase of computer aided dispatch / automated vehicle location equipment for the 3 existing inter-municipal transit buses operated by the City of Niagara Falls on behalf of Niagara Region.
|$53,983
|January 30, 2017
|Niagara Region
|The purchase of computer aided dispatch / automated vehicle location equipment for the 2 existing inter-municipal transit buses operated by the City of Welland on behalf of Niagara Region.
|$35,989
|January 30, 2017
|Niagara-on-the-Lake
|Install Integrated On-Board Annunciator, GPS, and Electronic Fare Card System to increase efficiency and meet accessibility requirements
|$25,000
|January 1, 2017
|Niagara-on-the-Lake
|Improvements to 26 bus stops and installation of up to 8 new stops on expanded transit route to meet accessibility requirements
|$47,610
|January 1, 2017
|Oakville
|Addition of two accessible growth vehicles to meet specialized transit ridership demand
|$260,000
|January 1, 2017
|Oakville
|Addition of 8 new 30 foot growth buses to meet conventional ridership demand
|$2,126,431
|January 1, 2017
|Oakville
|Installation of 25 new transit pedestrian shelters to support Transit service
|$75,000
|April 1, 2017
|Oakville
|Replacement of 17 transit pedestrian shelters at end of useful life
|$96,000
|April 1, 2017
|Oakville
|Refurbishment of 15 2009 buses to achieve optimal life expectancy
|$1,200,000
|January 1, 2017
|Oakville
|Addition of 5 security cameras at high traffic or vulnerable locations
|$12,500
|January 1, 2017
|Oakville
|Installation of 80 new garbage receptacles at transit pedestrian shelters to meet needs of customers
|$40,000
|January 1, 2017
|Oakville
|Installation of digital signage at bus shelters at the hospital
|$45,000
|January 1, 2017
|Oakville
|Installation of accessibility improvements at bus service stops
|$100,000
|January 1, 2017
|Oakville
|Purchase and installation of a new specialized transit scheduling software
|$170,000
|January 1, 2017
|Oakville
|Strategic Review of specialized transit service to meet accessibility needs
|$75,000
|January 1, 2017
|Oakville
|Completing the installation of the new Transit Information and Communication System
|$140,000
|January 1, 2017
|Oakville
|Purchase and installation of a an automatic vehicle monitoring system
|$225,000
|January 1, 2017
|Oakville
|Construction of a multi-use trail on North Service Road
|$400,000
|January 1, 2017
|Oakville
|Installation of bike lockers and bike racks at the Uptown Core terminal and bus shelters
|$17,500
|January 1, 2017
|Port Colborne
|Restoration of sidewalk to bus stop at Vale Centre
|$10,000
|March 1, 2017
|Port Colborne
|Restoration of the internal trail system at Thomas A. Lanna Sports Complex (Vale Centre)
|$15,000
|March 1, 2017
|Port Colborne
|Restoration of trail from Omer Ave to Weir Road
|$7,500
|March 1, 2017
|Port Colborne
|Restoration of trail from Robin Hood Mill north to Dain City
|$10,000
|March 1, 2017
|Port Colborne
|Promenade improvements on West St south of Clarence St
|$24,000
|March 1, 2017
|Port Colborne
|Trail entrance point improvements at various locations
|$15,000
|March 1, 2017
|Port Colborne
|Trail signage replacements/improvements/new signage at various locations
|$15,000
|March 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Replacement of automatic gates at maintenance facility
|$50,000
|May 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Conventional service fleet expansion (4 new forty foot buses) to accommodate future growth and improve spare ratio of fleet
|$1,240,000
|April 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Purchase one Paratransit bus to accommodate increased demand
|$120,000
|January 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Purchase three Paratransit buses to replace existing vehicles for Paratransit service
|$270,000
|January 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Purchase three 60' buses and nine 40' buses to replace existing vehicles for conventional service
|$3,850,000
|April 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Purchase a service truck to replace maintenance service truck
|$90,000
|April 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Retrofit four buses to address wheelchair restraints on conventional buses
|$42,500
|January 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Purchase one Paravan to replace existing Paravan vehicle
|$50,000
|January 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Install computer aided dispatch (CAD) modems on all existing Paratransit vehicles
|$31,000
|January 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Expand maintenance facility to install an additional hoist to do bus maintenance work
|$1,300,000
|January 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Install automatic vehicle monitoring on all conventional vehicles
|$200,000
|January 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Install automatic passenger counting on all 70 of our conventional vehicles
|$360,000
|January 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Purchase automated driver management and timekeeping system
|$125,000
|July 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Remove four underground tanks for transmission fluid, waste oil, paint and engine oil, and replace with three aboveground tanks
|$75,000
|January 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Upgrade video camera system at maintenance facility and downtown terminal for buses
|$50,000
|January 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Restoration of multiple bus shelters
|$300,000
|January 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Replace a bus wash system with a new system
|$100,000
|January 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Purchase and install CleverWorks system to enhance accuracy of real-time bus information
|$155,000
|January 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Purchase and install new emergency generator for maintenance facility and garage
|$175,000
|January 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Replace top coat of asphalt at bus terminal bay
|$35,000
|May 1, 2017
|St. Catharines
|Upgrade access control system for bus terminal and maintenance facility
|$110,000
|January 1, 2017
|Thorold
|Repair of six existing bus/pedestrian shelters
|$28,000
|January 1, 2017
|Thorold
|Installation of six new bus shelters at various bus stops
|$31,401
|January 1, 2017
|Thorold
|Installation of new bus laybys and bus shelters at seven bus stops
|$157,500
|July 1, 2017
|Thorold
|Installation of a new bus layby, 2 bus shelters and new sidewalk with a stopping complex on Towpath
|$214,008
|June 15, 2017
|Thorold
|Installation of 10 new concrete pads with accessible markings at multiple bus locations for improved accessibility at bus stops. Includes two locations on Schmon Parkway and eight locations on St. David's Road.
|$46,000
|June 1, 2017
|Thorold
|Sidewalk extension for transit at six locations
|$75,000
|July 1, 2017
|Thorold
|Remediation of transit parking lot at transit terminal to improve accessibility.
|$75,000
|May 1, 2017
|Welland
|Purchase two 12-metre accessible transit buses to replace existing vehicles
|$520,000
|September 9, 2016
|Welland
|Purchase two 9-metre accessible transit buses to replace existing vehicles
|$465,000
|October 11, 2016
|Welland
|Purchase two 8-metre accessible transit buses to replace existing vehicles
|$150,000
|October 11, 2016
|Welland
|Purchase two specialized transit buses to replace existing vehicles
|$115,000
|October 18, 2016
|Welland
|Purchase a new van to replace existing transit supervisor's van
|$20,000
|October 18, 2016
|Welland
|Install a new hoist to replace existing bus hoist
|$50,000
|January 1, 2017
|Welland
|Refurbish existing bus wash system
|$40,000
|January 15, 2017
|Welland
|Maintenance/vault office renovations
|$77,322
|January 15, 2017
|Welland
|Replace of manual fare boxes with electronic fare boxes on specialized transit vehicles (phase II)
|$50,000
|January 15, 2017
|Welland
|Purchase a tow motor to lift heavy transit-related equipment
|$7,500
|January 15, 2017
|Welland
|Purchase new transmission jack for buses to replace old transmission jack
|$3,750
|January 15, 2017