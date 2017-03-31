Governments of Canada and Ontario invest in public transit in Hamilton

A total of 312 new projects approved in 28 municipalities across Ontario

HAMILTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient, affordable and sustainable transit services that help Canadians and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day.

Today, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Democratic Institutions and Member of Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Ted McMeekin, Member of Provincial Parliament for Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation, and his Worship Fred Eisenberger, Mayor of Hamilton, announced 13 newly approved projects that will benefit Hamilton under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF). The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding for these projects-just over $36.2 million.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Trudeau acknowledged the importance of public transit to Canadians as stated in Budget 2017, and also announced federal funding for major GO Transit Regional Express Rail projects across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Budget 2017 is the next step in the Government's long-term plan to create jobs and strengthen the middle class. Prime Minister Trudeau spoke about how Budget 2017 will make ambitious investments in public transit projects that shorten commutes, decrease air pollution, and allow Canadians to spend more time with their families.

The PTIF projects include significant investments across Hamilton. A project to design and plan a new maintenance and storage facility will support the maintenance of the expanding transit fleet. The purchase of 16 new buses will also support the growth of the public transit system and make transit services for riders more reliable and comfortable. Another project will modernize and refurbish numerous bus stops and shelters, improving riders' experience as they wait for transit services to take them where they need to go.

In addition to these projects, Minister Gould and MPP McMeekin also announced that 107 public transit projects will benefit eleven other communities across Ontario.

This investment is part of an agreement between Canada and Ontario for the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is working closely with the Government of Ontario and municipalities to invest in important transit initiatives that will strengthen communities across Ontario by growing the middle-class, fostering long-term prosperity and getting Canadians to their daily activities on time and home at the end of the day. Canadians today and into the future will benefit from the projects announced today, which will provide Hamiltonians with affordable and efficient public transit infrastructure."

The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Democratic Institutions and Member of Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I am absolutely thrilled about this announcement in infrastructure and transit in my hometown, Hamilton! At my Public Budget Consultation, one of the recurring themes was for the Federal Government to investment in infrastructure and transit. In Budget 2017, the Federal Government demonstrated its commitment to do just that. This investment in Hamilton is necessary and will help the middle class and those working so hard to join it."

Filomena Tassi, Member of Parliament for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas

"These investments in local transit along with GO Train railway infrastructure will provide transit options for thousands of residents throughout the City and the region. That will in turn attract private development, jobs and desperately needed new tax revenues and economic prosperity."

Bob Bratina, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek

"These investments in public transit are a welcome addition to our government's efforts to help the people in their everyday lives. Expanding the fleet with new buses and modernizing our bus stops and shelters will help our transit system meet growing demand and continue to build Ontario up."

Ted McMeekin, Member of Provincial Parliament for Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation

"Improving our transit system is a key priority for the City of Hamilton. This welcome investment helps to advance our 10 year Transit Plan, as we implement LRT and the rest of the BLAST network for the benefit of our entire community. Funding from the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) will support our City as we continue to make improvements in service, maintain our expanding fleet, develop our transit infrastructure to prepare for future growth, and make improvements to the customer experience."

His Worship Fred Eisenberger, Mayor of Hamilton

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

To support public transit networks and service extensions, Budget 2017 proposes $20.1 billion over 11 years for provinces and territories.

Since 2004, the Government of Ontario has committed more than $3.7 billion to municipalities across the province through the provincial gas tax program. This funding supports municipal transit systems.

The Government of Ontario is making the largest infrastructure investment in hospitals, schools, public transit, roads and bridges in the province's history. To learn more about what's happening in your community, go to Ontario.ca/BuildON.

Associated links

Government of Canada's $180-billion+ infrastructure plan in Budget 2017: http://www.budget.gc.ca/2017/docs/plan/chap-02-en.html#Toc477707375

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/on-eng.html

The Public Transit Infrastructure Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/ptif-fitc-eng.php

Building Ontario - Infrastructure Plan: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

BACKGROUNDER

Canada and Ontario announce funding for 120 public transit projects across Ontario

A new list of transit projects has been approved under the Canada-Ontario Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) agreement, which is designed to address key infrastructure priorities with a focus on repairing and upgrading existing facilities and assets.

The Government of Canada is providing Ontario with over $1.48 billion under PTIF, and will fund up to 50 per cent of the eligible project costs.

As part of the bilateral agreement with Ontario, the following projects in 12 municipalities have now been approved for federal funding amounting to more than $69.2 million.

The projects listed below are part of the list of 312 projects announced by Prime Minister Trudeau today.