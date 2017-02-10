Governments of Canada and Ontario invest in public transit in Kingston

50 new projects across Eastern Ontario to benefit from the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund

KINGSTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Ontario are making investments to create jobs and grow the middle class, while building a foundation for a strong, sustainable economic future. Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient and affordable transit services that help Canadians to safely get to and from work, school and other activities on time.

Today, Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Sophie Kiwala, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation, and His Worship Bryan Paterson, Mayor of Kingston, announced 12 newly approved projects that will benefit Kingston under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF). The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding for these projects-just over $6.8 million.

Planned transit improvements will make getting around the city easier, faster and safer for transit riders. A total of 25 buses will be purchased, 18 of which will replace buses that have reached their life expectancy and the addition of 7 new buses will help expand the Express service and improve service on other routes during peak hours. Riders will also benefit from upgrades to bus stops and new transit shelters, making the daily commute more comfortable. Also, the installation of on-board camera systems will increase passenger safety and security.

In addition to these projects, MP Gerretsen and MPP Kiwala also announced that 38 public transit projects will benefit 15 other communities across Ontario.

This investment is part of an agreement between Canada and Ontario for the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is working closely with the Government of Ontario and municipalities to invest in important transit initiatives that will strengthen communities across Ontario by growing the middle-class, fostering long-term prosperity and getting Canadians to their daily activities on time and home at the end of the day. The 12 projects announced today will ensure that Kingston has affordable and efficient public transit infrastructure that meets the needs of Canadians now and for generations to come."

- Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I am very pleased with the federal government transit investments that were made in our community through the bilateral agreement with the province of Ontario. There is no doubt that Kingston Transit has a progressive plan to improve access and upgrade infrastructure. It is critical that we build a safe, reliable and sustainable transit service that supports the needs of all our community members if we want it to be used to maximum benefit."

- Sophie Kiwala, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation

"Today's investment under Phase 1 of the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) is welcome news for our transportation network in Kingston.This funding will go a long way in helping us purchase more buses while making the necessary improvements to shelters and stops in the short term. We look forward to continuing to work with our federal and provincial partners on the development of the Phase 2 PTIF and how it can provide us the flexibility to make significant investments in our transportation infrastructure now and into the future."

- His Worship Bryan Paterson, Mayor of Kingston

Quick Facts

This funding is part of the first phase of Investing in Canada, the Government of Canada's historic plan to support public infrastructure across the country.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Since 2004, the Government of Ontario has committed more than $3.7 billion to municipalities across the province through the provincial gas tax program. This funding supports municipal transit systems.

The Government of Ontario is making the largest infrastructure investment in hospitals, schools, public transit, roads and bridges in the province's history. To learn more about what's happening in your community, go to Ontario.ca/BuildON.

