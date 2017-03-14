Governments of Canada and Ontario invest in public transit in North Bay

15 new projects in three Northern Ontario municipalities to benefit from the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund

NORTH BAY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Ontario are making investments to create jobs and grow the middle class, while building a foundation for a strong, sustainable economic future. Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient and affordable transit services that help Canadians to safely get to and from work, school and other activities on time.

Today, Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing-Timiskaming, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and his Worship Al McDonald, Mayor of the City of North Bay, announced 12 newly approved projects that will benefit North Bay under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF). The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding for these projects-just over $1.2 million.

The list of planned transit improvements will make it easier and safer for transit riders to get around the City of North Bay. Riders will benefit from upgrades to bus stops and new transit shelters, making for a more comfortable commute. The installation of an electronic fare box system on the transit fleet will provide riders with more payment options when using public transit. Other projects include the installation of onboard security cameras that will increase the safety of passengers, and improvements to the transit vehicle storage facility that will provide an improved space for maintenance work.

In addition to these projects, MP Rota also announced that three public transit projects will benefit two other communities across Ontario.

This investment is part of an agreement between Canada and Ontario for the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is working closely with the Government of Ontario and municipalities to invest in important transit initiatives that will strengthen communities across Ontario by growing the middle-class, fostering long-term prosperity and getting Canadians to their daily activities on time and home at the end of the day. The projects announced today will ensure that North Bay has affordable and efficient public transit infrastructure that meets the needs of Canadians now and for generations to come."

Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing-Timiskaming, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This partnership with the federal government will help us meet our ongoing commitment to invest in infrastructure and expand transit in our community. We are improving transit facilities and making bus stops more accessible, so that everyone in the community of North Bay can enjoy a safer, more comfortable transit service."

The Honourable Glenn Thibeault, Ontario Minister of Energy and Member of Provincial Parliament for Sudbury, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation

"Today's investment through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund is welcome news for North Bay. We are grateful to the federal and provincial governments for their investment that will allow our City to enhance transit services, fleet and infrastructure. This funding will go a long way to improve rider experience."

His Worship Al McDonald, Mayor of the City of North Bay

Quick Facts

This funding is part of the first phase of Investing in Canada, the Government of Canada's historic plan to support public infrastructure across the country.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Since 2004, the Government of Ontario has committed more than $3.7 billion to municipalities across the province through the provincial gas tax program. This funding supports municipal transit systems.

The Government of Ontario is making the largest infrastructure investment in hospitals, schools, public transit, roads and bridges in the province's history. To learn more about what's happening in your community, go to Ontario.ca/BuildON.

BACKGROUNDER

Canada and Ontario announce funding for 15 public transit projects across Northern Ontario

A new list of transit projects has been approved under the Canada-Ontario Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) agreement, which is designed to address key infrastructure priorities with a focus on repairing and upgrading existing facilities and assets.

The Government of Canada is providing Ontario with over $1.48 billion under PTIF, and will fund up to 50 per cent of the eligible project costs.

As part of the bilateral agreement with Ontario, the following projects in three municipalities have now been approved for federal funding amounting to more than $1.3 million.