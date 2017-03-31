Governments of Canada and Ontario invest in public transit in Peterborough

A total of 312 new projects approved in 28 municipalities across Ontario

PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient, affordable and sustainable transit services that help Canadians and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of the Status of Women and Member of Parliament for Peterborough - Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Jeff Leal, Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation, and Councillor Don Vasilliadis, Transportation Chair for the City of Peterborough, announced eight newly approved projects that will benefit Peterborough under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF). The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding for these projects-just over $5.4 million.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Trudeau acknowledged the importance of public transit to Canadians as stated in Budget 2017, and also announced federal funding for major GO Transit Regional Express Rail projects across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Budget 2017 is the next step in the Government's long-term plan to create jobs and strengthen the middle class. Prime Minister Trudeau spoke about how Budget 2017 will make ambitious investments in public transit projects that shorten commutes, decrease air pollution, and allow Canadians to spend more time with their families.

The PTIF projects include the replacement of nine conventional transit buses with new buses that will be more accessible and efficient for transit users. The construction of a new transit maintenance garage and public works yard will ensure that the transit fleet is properly maintained and accommodate the future growth of the fleet. Also, over a hundred accessible transit stop shelters and amenities will be constructed across the city, making the daily commute more comfortable for riders in all weather conditions.

In addition to these projects, Minister Monsef and MPP Leal also announced that nine public transit projects will benefit three other communities across Ontario.

This investment is part of an agreement between Canada and Ontario for the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

"The Government of Canada is working closely with the Government of Ontario and municipalities to invest in important transit initiatives that will strengthen communities across Ontario by growing the middle-class, fostering long-term prosperity and getting Canadians to their daily activities on time and home at the end of the day. Canadians today and into the future will benefit from the projects announced today, which will provide Peterborough residents with affordable and efficient public transit infrastructure."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of the Status of Women and Member of Parliament for Peterborough - Kawartha

"Investing in accessible transit infrastructure is just one of the ways we are making public transit safer and more comfortable for everyone in our community. The federal funding for these important projects will help us improve our transit services and keep Ontarians moving forward."

Jeff Leal, Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough

"The City of Peterborough is thankful to the federal and provincial governments for this Public Transit Infrastructure Funding. This funding will help add to our modernized city transit fleet, provide technology for riders to follow the bus schedule in real time and shelter our busses to protect our investment. The City of Peterborough always strives to enhance customer service and convenience and these transit upgrades will work to accomplish this and increase ridership."

Councillor Don Vassiliadis, Transportation Chair for the City of Peterborough

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

To support public transit networks and service extensions, Budget 2017 proposes $20.1 billion over 11 years for provinces and territories.

Since 2004, the Government of Ontario has committed more than $3.7 billion to municipalities across the province through the provincial gas tax program. This funding supports municipal transit systems.

The Government of Ontario is making the largest infrastructure investment in hospitals, schools, public transit, roads and bridges in the province's history. To learn more about what's happening in your community, go to Ontario.ca/BuildON.

Canada and Ontario announce funding for 17 public transit projects across Ontario

A new list of transit projects has been approved under the Canada-Ontario Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) agreement, which is designed to address key infrastructure priorities with a focus on repairing and upgrading existing facilities and assets.

The Government of Canada is providing Ontario with over $1.48 billion under PTIF, and will fund up to 50 per cent of the eligible project costs.

As part of the bilateral agreement with Ontario, the following 17 projects in four municipalities have now been approved for federal funding amounting to more than $7 million.

The projects listed below are part of the list of 312 projects announced by Prime Minister Trudeau today.