Governments of Canada and Ontario invest in public transit in Southwestern Ontario

A total of 312 new projects approved in 28 municipalities across Ontario

LONDON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient, affordable and sustainable transit services that help Canadians and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day.

Today, Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Deb Matthews, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development and Minister Responsible for Digital Government and Member of Provincial Parliament for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation, and His Worship Matt Brown, Mayor of London, announced 114 newly approved projects that will benefit ten municipalities in Southwestern Ontario under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF). The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding for these projects-just over $50.5 million.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Trudeau acknowledged the importance of public transit to Canadians as stated in Budget 2017, and also announced federal funding for major GO Transit Regional Express Rail projects across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Budget 2017 is the next step in the Government's long-term plan to create jobs and strengthen the middle class. Prime Minister Trudeau spoke about how Budget 2017 will make ambitious investments in public transit projects that shorten commutes, decrease air pollution, and allow Canadians to spend more time with their families.

The PTIF projects include significant investments across Southwestern Ontario municipalities. For example, in London, a portion of Dundas Street will be rehabilitated into an active transportation area, and will include the reconfiguration and relocation of transit services. Another project will see design work and engineering studies for Shift, London's rapid transit initiative. In Windsor, 24 new diesel buses will improve public transit users' experience and be better for the environment. In Sarnia, the purchase of eight low floor specialty buses and the installation of 240 concrete pads for transit stops will make public transit more accessible for commuters.

This investment is part of an agreement between Canada and Ontario for the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is working closely with the Government of Ontario and municipalities to invest in important transit initiatives that will strengthen communities across Ontario by growing the middle-class, fostering long-term prosperity and getting Canadians to their daily activities on time and home at the end of the day. Canadians today and into the future will benefit from the projects announced today, which will provide London residents with affordable and efficient public transit infrastructure."

Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I'm delighted to have a federal partner who is committed to supporting our community. This investment will help create an even more modern and accessible public transit system. Our active transportation network will be expanded with separate bike lanes and improved sidewalks for a safer and greener commute. This is just one way we're helping Ontarians in their everyday lives."

The Honourable Deb Matthews, Member of Provincial Parliament for London North Centre and Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development and Minister Responsible for Digital Government, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation

"This is fantastic news and this announcement is exactly what we've been looking forward to. We can now move forward with our plans for rapid transit and we can repair and maintain our current system as well. This is all possible because of the strong partnership between all three levels of government."

His Worship Matt Brown, Mayor of London

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

To support public transit networks and service extensions, Budget 2017 proposes $20.1 billion over 11 years for provinces and territories.

Since 2004, the Government of Ontario has committed more than $3.7 billion to municipalities across the province through the provincial gas tax program. This funding supports municipal transit systems.

The Government of Ontario is making the largest infrastructure investment in hospitals, schools, public transit, roads and bridges in the province's history. To learn more about what's happening in your community, go to Ontario.ca/BuildON.

BACKGROUNDER

Canada and Ontario announce funding for 114 public transit projects across Ontario

A new list of transit projects has been approved under the Canada-Ontario Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) agreement, which is designed to address key infrastructure priorities with a focus on repairing and upgrading existing facilities and assets.

The Government of Canada is providing Ontario with over $1.48 billion under PTIF, and will fund up to 50 per cent of the eligible project costs.

As part of the bilateral agreement with Ontario, the following projects in 10 municipalities have now been approved for federal funding amounting to more than $50.5 million.

The projects listed below are part of the list of 312 projects announced by Prime Minister Trudeau today.