March 31, 2017 10:00 ET

Governments of Canada and Ontario invest in public transit in Southwestern Ontario

A total of 312 new projects approved in 28 municipalities across Ontario

LONDON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient, affordable and sustainable transit services that help Canadians and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day.

Today, Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Deb Matthews, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development and Minister Responsible for Digital Government and Member of Provincial Parliament for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation, and His Worship Matt Brown, Mayor of London, announced 114 newly approved projects that will benefit ten municipalities in Southwestern Ontario under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF). The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding for these projects-just over $50.5 million.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Trudeau acknowledged the importance of public transit to Canadians as stated in Budget 2017, and also announced federal funding for major GO Transit Regional Express Rail projects across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Budget 2017 is the next step in the Government's long-term plan to create jobs and strengthen the middle class. Prime Minister Trudeau spoke about how Budget 2017 will make ambitious investments in public transit projects that shorten commutes, decrease air pollution, and allow Canadians to spend more time with their families.

The PTIF projects include significant investments across Southwestern Ontario municipalities. For example, in London, a portion of Dundas Street will be rehabilitated into an active transportation area, and will include the reconfiguration and relocation of transit services. Another project will see design work and engineering studies for Shift, London's rapid transit initiative. In Windsor, 24 new diesel buses will improve public transit users' experience and be better for the environment. In Sarnia, the purchase of eight low floor specialty buses and the installation of 240 concrete pads for transit stops will make public transit more accessible for commuters.

This investment is part of an agreement between Canada and Ontario for the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is working closely with the Government of Ontario and municipalities to invest in important transit initiatives that will strengthen communities across Ontario by growing the middle-class, fostering long-term prosperity and getting Canadians to their daily activities on time and home at the end of the day. Canadians today and into the future will benefit from the projects announced today, which will provide London residents with affordable and efficient public transit infrastructure."

Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I'm delighted to have a federal partner who is committed to supporting our community. This investment will help create an even more modern and accessible public transit system. Our active transportation network will be expanded with separate bike lanes and improved sidewalks for a safer and greener commute. This is just one way we're helping Ontarians in their everyday lives."

The Honourable Deb Matthews, Member of Provincial Parliament for London North Centre and Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development and Minister Responsible for Digital Government, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation

"This is fantastic news and this announcement is exactly what we've been looking forward to. We can now move forward with our plans for rapid transit and we can repair and maintain our current system as well. This is all possible because of the strong partnership between all three levels of government."

His Worship Matt Brown, Mayor of London

Quick Facts

  • The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
  • To support public transit networks and service extensions, Budget 2017 proposes $20.1 billion over 11 years for provinces and territories.
  • Since 2004, the Government of Ontario has committed more than $3.7 billion to municipalities across the province through the provincial gas tax program. This funding supports municipal transit systems.
  • The Government of Ontario is making the largest infrastructure investment in hospitals, schools, public transit, roads and bridges in the province's history. To learn more about what's happening in your community, go to Ontario.ca/BuildON.

BACKGROUNDER

Canada and Ontario announce funding for 114 public transit projects across Ontario

A new list of transit projects has been approved under the Canada-Ontario Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) agreement, which is designed to address key infrastructure priorities with a focus on repairing and upgrading existing facilities and assets.

The Government of Canada is providing Ontario with over $1.48 billion under PTIF, and will fund up to 50 per cent of the eligible project costs.

As part of the bilateral agreement with Ontario, the following projects in 10 municipalities have now been approved for federal funding amounting to more than $50.5 million.

The projects listed below are part of the list of 312 projects announced by Prime Minister Trudeau today.

Location Project Name Federal Funding Anticipated Start Date
Chatham-Kent Opticom Emergency Response installation at eight locations for public transit pre-emption $72,650 June 2, 2017
Chatham-Kent Installation of required concrete works at five transit shelter locations to address accessibility constraints $70,000 May 5, 2017
Chatham-Kent Smart-Card implementation, by Transitfare & Systems, for accessible transit services to provide improved service reliability $18,000 July 7, 2017
Chatham-Kent NextBus integration, by NextBus, for inter-urban transit service lines to provide real-time transit information and improved service reliability $50,000 July 7, 2017
Chatham-Kent Installation of new concrete sidewalk to provide access and customer safety/security to multiple transit stop locations $90,000 May 5, 2017
Chatham-Kent Installation of new concrete sidewalk to provide access to new transit shelter location and address accessibility constraints $3,000 May 5, 2017
Chatham-Kent Installation of transit shelter trash receptacles at twenty locations to provide enhanced customer service, health and safety $10,000 May 5, 2017
Chatham-Kent Smart-Card web service implementation, by Transitfare & Systems, for Chatham-Kent Conventional Transit Services to introduce new technologies and enhance customer service $10,000 July 7, 2017
Chatham-Kent Installation of required concrete works at fifty transit stop locations to improve customer service and security $50,000 May 5, 2017
Chatham-Kent McFarlane Ave. and St. Clair Street installation of a designated right turn lane along transit route to improve schedule adherence $44,000 April 7, 2017
Chatham-Kent Heritage Drive and Keil Drive installation of a designated right turn lane along transit route to improve schedule adherence $2,500 April 7, 2017
Chatham-Kent Transit service/route extensions including 46 stop removals and various new stop installations to address ridership demands and route schedule adherence $5,200 September 1, 2016
Chatham-Kent Installation of three new dome-style transit pedestrian shelters, by Mountain Shelter Solutions $27,000 September 1, 2016
Chatham-Kent Installation of 27 new Solar Packages, by Mountain Shelter Solutions at existing transit passenger shelter locations $80,000 May 5, 2017
Chatham-Kent Restoration, rehabilitation and upgrades to 12 existing transit passenger shelters, by Mountain Shelter Solutions $70,000 May 5, 2017
Leamington Preparation of Master Transit Plan $34,014 March 1, 2017
Leamington Oak Street West sidewalk extension $65,000 July 1, 2017
London Shift Rapid Transit Environmental Assessment (EA) / Transit Project Assessment Process (TPAP) $1,500,000 April 1, 2016
London Shift Rapid Transit Engineering $5,942,909 April 1, 2016
London Rehabilitation of Dundas Place $8,000,000 April 1, 2016
London Dundas Place transit improvements $1,000,000 April 1, 2017
London New accessible transit pads and sidewalks $1,000,000 October 15, 2016
London Installation of 25 new pedestrian crossovers $345,000 October 15, 2016
London Kiwanis Park pathway connection $1,050,000 October 15, 2016
London Construct new downtown cycle tracks $1,075,000 May 1, 2016
London Byron Baseline and Wonderland Road sidewalk and bicycle facilities $875,000 October 1, 2016
London Separated bicycle lane renewal $645,000 October 1, 2016
London Construct Bradley Avenue extension transit and active transportation features $250,000 May 1, 2016
London Sidewalk and bicycle lane improvements on the Field Marshall Wolseley Bridge $95,000 May 1, 2016
London Rehabilitate and upgrade Blackfriars Bridge active transportation components $750,000 May 1, 2016
London Old East Village Shift Rapid Transit route parking lot improvements $650,000 May 1, 2016
London Feasibility Study for a Downtown Transportation Alliance $75,000 January 14, 2017
London Neighbourhood bike parking infrastructure preliminary concepts study $25,000 March 28, 2017
London Install bike parking facility (near downtown Bus Rapid Transit Station) $60,000 January 14, 2017
London Upgrade Automatic Vehicle Location/Communication System utilized at London Transit $121,000 January 1, 2017
London Replacement of existing 8-line wayside transit information signs $195,500 January 1, 2017
London Upgrade of on-board bus audio/video recording system $175,000 May 1, 2017
London Replacement of current telephone system in use at London Transit $150,000 October 1, 2016
London Retrofit current bus fleet (110 buses) with perimeter seating to increase accessibility $562,500 February 1, 2017
London Asphalt repairs at both transit facilities $200,000 May 1, 2017
London Upgrade lighting to Light-emitting diodes (LED) at both transit facilities $162,500 February 1, 2017
London Replacement of 2 hoists at Highbury Transit Facility $200,000 January 1, 2017
London Upgrade of fuel cardlock system at Highbury Transit Facility $57,500 January 1, 2017
London Replacement of 10 engines in buses that have surpassed the planned six year replacement cycle $450,000 January 1, 2017
London Replacement of all 380 bus shelters currently in place in the City of London $1,319,500 October 1, 2016
London Upgrades to file server and network switching infrastructure in use at the Highbury Transit Facility $101,500 May 1, 2017
London Replacement of bus wash infrastructure at Highbury Transit Facility $368,000 May 1, 2017
London Replacement batteries for eight Hybrid buses currently in fleet $372,500 January 1, 2017
London Replacement dual power invertor modules for 8 hybrid buses $200,000 January 1, 2017
London Replacement of transmissions for eight Hybrid buses $414,000 January 1, 2017
London Replacement of the autotechnik joints for nine articulated buses in the fleet $276,000 January 1, 2017
London Replacement of the salt storage tent at Highbury Transit Facility $37,500 May 1, 2017
London Complete construction to enclose existing structure at Wonderland Transit Facility to provide for additional storage $30,000 January 1, 2017
London Replace/repair existing perimeter fencing at Highbury Transit Facility $40,000 January 1, 2017
London Replace security gate infrastructure at Highbury Transit Facility $75,000 January 1, 2017
London Replacement of all 25 man doors at Highbury Transit Facility $15,000 May 1, 2017
London Completion of concrete repair at Wonderland Transit Facility $75,000 January 1, 2017
London Replacement of sewage pump infrastructure at the Wonderland Transit Facility $34,500 January 1, 2017
London Renovation of reception area at Highbury Transit Facility to provide greater security $11,500 January 1, 2017
London Supply and installation of 35 wayside transit information signs at identified locations across the City $162,500 January 1, 2017
London Completion of a facility needs assessment and detailed plan for Highbury Transit Facility $150,000 January 1, 2017
London Purchase and installation of 72 automatic passenger counters for remainder of bus fleet $287,500 January 1, 2017
London Purchase and installation of closed-circuit monitors for all 213 buses $1,992,500 January 1, 2017
London Increased bus replacement program in 2017 to include seven buses planned for 2018 replacement $2,000,000 January 1, 2017
London Increased bus replacement program in 2018 to include seven buses planned for 2019 replacement $2,000,000 January 1, 2018
London Rehabilitation of Thames Valley Parkway (TVP), South Branch $500,000 November 1, 2016
London Rehabilitation of Thames Valley Parkway (TVP), Main Branch $375,000 November 1, 2016
London Rehabilitation of three pedestrian bridges $300,000 November 1, 2016
London 12 audible pedestrian signal upgrades $195,000 January 1, 2017
London Installation of 60 pedestrian countdown signal heads $155,000 January 1, 2017
London Bicycle detection improvements at four intersections $50,000 January 1, 2017
Norfolk County Improvements to approximately 26 bus stops $58,000 April 1, 2017
Sarnia Purchase of two low floor Nova Buses $498,000 January 31, 2017
Sarnia Purchase of two accessible buses (Care A Vans) $115,000 January 1, 2017
Sarnia Purchase of eight low floor ARBOC specialty cutaway buses $666,000 January 1, 2017
Sarnia Installation of 240 concrete pads for accessible transit stops $200,000 May 1, 2017
Sarnia Installation of a new fuel storage tank to refuel buses $50,000 May 1, 2017
Sarnia Bus facility upgrades $67,160 May 1, 2017
Sarnia Installation of cameras in all buses, 6 cameras per bus to be installed in 29 buses for a total of 174 cameras. $88,500 January 31, 2017
Sarnia Installation of an accessible transit scheduling software $51,948 January 31, 2017
St. Marys Accessibility improvements to sidewalks $67,500 June 1, 2017
St. Thomas Installation of transit shelters $50,000 June 1, 2017
St. Thomas Installation of safety lighting at various transit shelters $20,000 June 1, 2017
St. Thomas Improving visibility of transit signage $25,000 June 1, 2017
St. Thomas Accessible transit fleet replacement $300,000 June 1, 2017
Tecumseh Purchase a low floor accessible community transit bus to replace an existing transit bus $94,584 November 10, 2016
West Perth Replace 1 Accessible Van $28,304 February 15, 2017
West Perth Improve Accessible Trail Approaches to the Specialized Transit Depot $13,799 April 1, 2017
Windsor Improved functionality of farebox through use of technology enhancements $410,672 February 1, 2017
Windsor Quantification of ridership through the use of automatic passenger counters $100,000 June 1, 2017
Windsor Two additional intelligent transportation system laptops for on road supervisory support vehicles $4,500 February 1, 2017
Windsor Installation of eight LED outdoor message signs at bus stops and two flat panel indoor displays $100,000 July 1, 2017
Windsor Conduct a service delivery review focusing on current and potential growth opportunities $275,000 September 1, 2017
Windsor Conduct a fare structure review focusing on current fare structures with a view to Incorporating the latest industry standards $195,000 June 1, 2017
Windsor Restoration of multiple Transit Windsor pedestrian shelters $500,000 February 1, 2017
Windsor Acquisition of twenty-four 40 foot clean diesel buses $6,247,392 January 1, 2017
Windsor Implementation of a hybrid bus refurbishing program $600,000 September 1, 2017
Windsor Implementation of a bulk fluid asset control system $50,000 January 1, 2017
Windsor Rehabilitation of concrete surfaces and drains in fuelling and cleaning area of maintenance garage $35,000 June 1, 2017
Windsor Rehabilitation of concrete surfaces throughout the maintenance garage $50,000 June 1, 2017
Windsor Replacement of three high speed doors in the maintenance garage $45,000 March 1, 2017
Windsor Expansion of customer service parking to support increased demand $10,000 March 1, 2017
Windsor Renovations and enhancements to customer service area at the main transit terminal $20,000 May 1, 2017
Windsor Installation of a makeup/exhaust unit for improved ventilation at
main transit terminal		 $375,000 July 1, 2017
Windsor Renovations and enhancements at the West end transit terminal $100,000 March 1, 2017
Windsor Acquisition of a commercial grade floor sweeper for maintenance garage floor $42,500 February 1, 2017
Windsor Acquisition of a commercial grade parts washer for maintenance garage $37,500 February 1, 2017
Windsor Update existing safety and security features at main transit facility and Windsor International Transit Terminal $90,000 January 1, 2017
Windsor Renovations and enhancements to the Transportation Services Area, including central dispatch, at the main transit terminal $100,000 July 1, 2017
Windsor Acquisition of fleet inspection equipment to support the Bus Rehabilitation Program $387,500 January 1, 2017
Windsor Cycling-transit connection on South Cameron Blvd. - Totten to Northwood $167,500 March 1, 2017
Windsor Cycling-transit connection on Little River Blvd - Radcliffe to East City Limits $35,000 March 1, 2017
Windsor Cycling-transit connection on Malden Road - Armanda to South City Limits $250,000 March 1, 2017
Windsor Cycling-transit connection on Kamloops Street - Calderwood to the West Limit $34,515 March 1, 2017

