Governments of Canada and Ontario invest in public transit in Southwestern Ontario

|
|
|
|
|
|
|Location
|Project Name
|
|Federal Funding
|
|Anticipated Start Date
|Chatham-Kent
|Opticom Emergency Response installation at eight locations for public transit pre-emption
|
|$72,650
|
|June 2, 2017
|Chatham-Kent
|Installation of required concrete works at five transit shelter locations to address accessibility constraints
|
|$70,000
|
|May 5, 2017
|Chatham-Kent
|Smart-Card implementation, by Transitfare & Systems, for accessible transit services to provide improved service reliability
|
|$18,000
|
|July 7, 2017
|Chatham-Kent
|NextBus integration, by NextBus, for inter-urban transit service lines to provide real-time transit information and improved service reliability
|
|$50,000
|
|July 7, 2017
|Chatham-Kent
|Installation of new concrete sidewalk to provide access and customer safety/security to multiple transit stop locations
|
|$90,000
|
|May 5, 2017
|Chatham-Kent
|Installation of new concrete sidewalk to provide access to new transit shelter location and address accessibility constraints
|
|$3,000
|
|May 5, 2017
|Chatham-Kent
|Installation of transit shelter trash receptacles at twenty locations to provide enhanced customer service, health and safety
|
|$10,000
|
|May 5, 2017
|Chatham-Kent
|Smart-Card web service implementation, by Transitfare & Systems, for Chatham-Kent Conventional Transit Services to introduce new technologies and enhance customer service
|
|$10,000
|
|July 7, 2017
|Chatham-Kent
|Installation of required concrete works at fifty transit stop locations to improve customer service and security
|
|$50,000
|
|May 5, 2017
|Chatham-Kent
|McFarlane Ave. and St. Clair Street installation of a designated right turn lane along transit route to improve schedule adherence
|
|$44,000
|
|April 7, 2017
|Chatham-Kent
|Heritage Drive and Keil Drive installation of a designated right turn lane along transit route to improve schedule adherence
|
|$2,500
|
|April 7, 2017
|Chatham-Kent
|Transit service/route extensions including 46 stop removals and various new stop installations to address ridership demands and route schedule adherence
|
|$5,200
|
|September 1, 2016
|Chatham-Kent
|Installation of three new dome-style transit pedestrian shelters, by Mountain Shelter Solutions
|
|$27,000
|
|September 1, 2016
|Chatham-Kent
|Installation of 27 new Solar Packages, by Mountain Shelter Solutions at existing transit passenger shelter locations
|
|$80,000
|
|May 5, 2017
|Chatham-Kent
|Restoration, rehabilitation and upgrades to 12 existing transit passenger shelters, by Mountain Shelter Solutions
|
|$70,000
|
|May 5, 2017
|Leamington
|Preparation of Master Transit Plan
|
|$34,014
|
|March 1, 2017
|Leamington
|Oak Street West sidewalk extension
|
|$65,000
|
|July 1, 2017
|London
|Shift Rapid Transit Environmental Assessment (EA) / Transit Project Assessment Process (TPAP)
|
|$1,500,000
|
|April 1, 2016
|London
|Shift Rapid Transit Engineering
|
|$5,942,909
|
|April 1, 2016
|London
|Rehabilitation of Dundas Place
|
|$8,000,000
|
|April 1, 2016
|London
|Dundas Place transit improvements
|
|$1,000,000
|
|April 1, 2017
|London
|New accessible transit pads and sidewalks
|
|$1,000,000
|
|October 15, 2016
|London
|Installation of 25 new pedestrian crossovers
|
|$345,000
|
|October 15, 2016
|London
|Kiwanis Park pathway connection
|
|$1,050,000
|
|October 15, 2016
|London
|Construct new downtown cycle tracks
|
|$1,075,000
|
|May 1, 2016
|London
|Byron Baseline and Wonderland Road sidewalk and bicycle facilities
|
|$875,000
|
|October 1, 2016
|London
|Separated bicycle lane renewal
|
|$645,000
|
|October 1, 2016
|London
|Construct Bradley Avenue extension transit and active transportation features
|
|$250,000
|
|May 1, 2016
|London
|Sidewalk and bicycle lane improvements on the Field Marshall Wolseley Bridge
|
|$95,000
|
|May 1, 2016
|London
|Rehabilitate and upgrade Blackfriars Bridge active transportation components
|
|$750,000
|
|May 1, 2016
|London
|Old East Village Shift Rapid Transit route parking lot improvements
|
|$650,000
|
|May 1, 2016
|London
|Feasibility Study for a Downtown Transportation Alliance
|
|$75,000
|
|January 14, 2017
|London
|Neighbourhood bike parking infrastructure preliminary concepts study
|
|$25,000
|
|March 28, 2017
|London
|Install bike parking facility (near downtown Bus Rapid Transit Station)
|
|$60,000
|
|January 14, 2017
|London
|Upgrade Automatic Vehicle Location/Communication System utilized at London Transit
|
|$121,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Replacement of existing 8-line wayside transit information signs
|
|$195,500
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Upgrade of on-board bus audio/video recording system
|
|$175,000
|
|May 1, 2017
|London
|Replacement of current telephone system in use at London Transit
|
|$150,000
|
|October 1, 2016
|London
|Retrofit current bus fleet (110 buses) with perimeter seating to increase accessibility
|
|$562,500
|
|February 1, 2017
|London
|Asphalt repairs at both transit facilities
|
|$200,000
|
|May 1, 2017
|London
|Upgrade lighting to Light-emitting diodes (LED) at both transit facilities
|
|$162,500
|
|February 1, 2017
|London
|Replacement of 2 hoists at Highbury Transit Facility
|
|$200,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Upgrade of fuel cardlock system at Highbury Transit Facility
|
|$57,500
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Replacement of 10 engines in buses that have surpassed the planned six year replacement cycle
|
|$450,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Replacement of all 380 bus shelters currently in place in the City of London
|
|$1,319,500
|
|October 1, 2016
|London
|Upgrades to file server and network switching infrastructure in use at the Highbury Transit Facility
|
|$101,500
|
|May 1, 2017
|London
|Replacement of bus wash infrastructure at Highbury Transit Facility
|
|$368,000
|
|May 1, 2017
|London
|Replacement batteries for eight Hybrid buses currently in fleet
|
|$372,500
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Replacement dual power invertor modules for 8 hybrid buses
|
|$200,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Replacement of transmissions for eight Hybrid buses
|
|$414,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Replacement of the autotechnik joints for nine articulated buses in the fleet
|
|$276,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Replacement of the salt storage tent at Highbury Transit Facility
|
|$37,500
|
|May 1, 2017
|London
|Complete construction to enclose existing structure at Wonderland Transit Facility to provide for additional storage
|
|$30,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Replace/repair existing perimeter fencing at Highbury Transit Facility
|
|$40,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Replace security gate infrastructure at Highbury Transit Facility
|
|$75,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Replacement of all 25 man doors at Highbury Transit Facility
|
|$15,000
|
|May 1, 2017
|London
|Completion of concrete repair at Wonderland Transit Facility
|
|$75,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Replacement of sewage pump infrastructure at the Wonderland Transit Facility
|
|$34,500
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Renovation of reception area at Highbury Transit Facility to provide greater security
|
|$11,500
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Supply and installation of 35 wayside transit information signs at identified locations across the City
|
|$162,500
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Completion of a facility needs assessment and detailed plan for Highbury Transit Facility
|
|$150,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Purchase and installation of 72 automatic passenger counters for remainder of bus fleet
|
|$287,500
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Purchase and installation of closed-circuit monitors for all 213 buses
|
|$1,992,500
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Increased bus replacement program in 2017 to include seven buses planned for 2018 replacement
|
|$2,000,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Increased bus replacement program in 2018 to include seven buses planned for 2019 replacement
|
|$2,000,000
|
|January 1, 2018
|London
|Rehabilitation of Thames Valley Parkway (TVP), South Branch
|
|$500,000
|
|November 1, 2016
|London
|Rehabilitation of Thames Valley Parkway (TVP), Main Branch
|
|$375,000
|
|November 1, 2016
|London
|Rehabilitation of three pedestrian bridges
|
|$300,000
|
|November 1, 2016
|London
|12 audible pedestrian signal upgrades
|
|$195,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Installation of 60 pedestrian countdown signal heads
|
|$155,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|London
|Bicycle detection improvements at four intersections
|
|$50,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|Norfolk County
|Improvements to approximately 26 bus stops
|
|$58,000
|
|April 1, 2017
|Sarnia
|Purchase of two low floor Nova Buses
|
|$498,000
|
|January 31, 2017
|Sarnia
|Purchase of two accessible buses (Care A Vans)
|
|$115,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|Sarnia
|Purchase of eight low floor ARBOC specialty cutaway buses
|
|$666,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|Sarnia
|Installation of 240 concrete pads for accessible transit stops
|
|$200,000
|
|May 1, 2017
|Sarnia
|Installation of a new fuel storage tank to refuel buses
|
|$50,000
|
|May 1, 2017
|Sarnia
|Bus facility upgrades
|
|$67,160
|
|May 1, 2017
|Sarnia
|Installation of cameras in all buses, 6 cameras per bus to be installed in 29 buses for a total of 174 cameras.
|
|$88,500
|
|January 31, 2017
|Sarnia
|Installation of an accessible transit scheduling software
|
|$51,948
|
|January 31, 2017
|St. Marys
|Accessibility improvements to sidewalks
|
|$67,500
|
|June 1, 2017
|St. Thomas
|Installation of transit shelters
|
|$50,000
|
|June 1, 2017
|St. Thomas
|Installation of safety lighting at various transit shelters
|
|$20,000
|
|June 1, 2017
|St. Thomas
|Improving visibility of transit signage
|
|$25,000
|
|June 1, 2017
|St. Thomas
|Accessible transit fleet replacement
|
|$300,000
|
|June 1, 2017
|Tecumseh
|Purchase a low floor accessible community transit bus to replace an existing transit bus
|
|$94,584
|
|November 10, 2016
|West Perth
|Replace 1 Accessible Van
|
|$28,304
|
|February 15, 2017
|West Perth
|Improve Accessible Trail Approaches to the Specialized Transit Depot
|
|$13,799
|
|April 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Improved functionality of farebox through use of technology enhancements
|
|$410,672
|
|February 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Quantification of ridership through the use of automatic passenger counters
|
|$100,000
|
|June 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Two additional intelligent transportation system laptops for on road supervisory support vehicles
|
|$4,500
|
|February 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Installation of eight LED outdoor message signs at bus stops and two flat panel indoor displays
|
|$100,000
|
|July 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Conduct a service delivery review focusing on current and potential growth opportunities
|
|$275,000
|
|September 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Conduct a fare structure review focusing on current fare structures with a view to Incorporating the latest industry standards
|
|$195,000
|
|June 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Restoration of multiple Transit Windsor pedestrian shelters
|
|$500,000
|
|February 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Acquisition of twenty-four 40 foot clean diesel buses
|
|$6,247,392
|
|January 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Implementation of a hybrid bus refurbishing program
|
|$600,000
|
|September 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Implementation of a bulk fluid asset control system
|
|$50,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Rehabilitation of concrete surfaces and drains in fuelling and cleaning area of maintenance garage
|
|$35,000
|
|June 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Rehabilitation of concrete surfaces throughout the maintenance garage
|
|$50,000
|
|June 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Replacement of three high speed doors in the maintenance garage
|
|$45,000
|
|March 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Expansion of customer service parking to support increased demand
|
|$10,000
|
|March 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Renovations and enhancements to customer service area at the main transit terminal
|
|$20,000
|
|May 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Installation of a makeup/exhaust unit for improved ventilation at
main transit terminal
|
|$375,000
|
|July 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Renovations and enhancements at the West end transit terminal
|
|$100,000
|
|March 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Acquisition of a commercial grade floor sweeper for maintenance garage floor
|
|$42,500
|
|February 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Acquisition of a commercial grade parts washer for maintenance garage
|
|$37,500
|
|February 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Update existing safety and security features at main transit facility and Windsor International Transit Terminal
|
|$90,000
|
|January 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Renovations and enhancements to the Transportation Services Area, including central dispatch, at the main transit terminal
|
|$100,000
|
|July 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Acquisition of fleet inspection equipment to support the Bus Rehabilitation Program
|
|$387,500
|
|January 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Cycling-transit connection on South Cameron Blvd. - Totten to Northwood
|
|$167,500
|
|March 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Cycling-transit connection on Little River Blvd - Radcliffe to East City Limits
|
|$35,000
|
|March 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Cycling-transit connection on Malden Road - Armanda to South City Limits
|
|$250,000
|
|March 1, 2017
|Windsor
|Cycling-transit connection on Kamloops Street - Calderwood to the West Limit
|
|$34,515
|
|March 1, 2017