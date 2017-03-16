Governments of Canada and Ontario invest in public transit in the Region of Waterloo

A total of 19 new projects approved in five municipalities across Ontario

KITCHENER, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Ontario are making investments to create jobs and grow the middle class, while building a foundation for a strong, sustainable economic future. Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient and affordable transit services that help Canadians to safely get to and from work, school and other activities on time.

Today, the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Small Business and Tourism and Member of Parliament for Waterloo, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Daiene Vernile, Parliamentary Assistant to the Ontario Minister of Transportation and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation, and Tom Galloway, Regional Councillor and Chair, Planning and Works Committee, announced seven newly approved projects that will benefit the Region of Waterloo under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF). The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding for these projects-just over $15.1 million.

The list of projects includes the acquisition of 18 new conventional buses for the Grand River Transit fleet, which will expand the current transit system and provide improved services to riders. The installation of voice radio equipment and the replacement of onboard cameras on transit vehicles will improve accessibility and modernize the fleet. Also, improvements to active transportation infrastructure at several Grand River Transit locations, such as lighting and walkways, will increase safety and make these locations more accessible for public transit users.

In addition to these projects, Minister Chagger and MPP Vernile also announced that 12 public transit projects will benefit four other communities across Ontario.

This investment is part of an agreement between Canada and Ontario for the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Quotes

"The seven projects announced today will ensure that the Region of Waterloo has affordable and efficient public transit infrastructure that meets their needs - now and for generations to come. The Government of Canada is working closely with the Government of Ontario and municipalities to invest in important transit initiatives that will strengthen communities across Ontario. Today's investment will grow the middle-class and foster long-term prosperity, while helping get members of the Waterloo community to their daily activities reliably and on time."

The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Small Business and Tourism and Member of Parliament for Waterloo, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This significant investment in local public transit expands our existing fleet of buses and improves our active transportation network. It's important to note that we're working with a cooperative federal partner, as together, we address the growing needs of our community for safe and accessible transit."

Daiene Vernile, Parliamentary Assistant to the Ontario Minister of Transportation and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation

"The funding for projects announced today will help the Region continue to develop transportation choices that are accessible, affordable and sustainable. We are committed to providing infrastructure and services that move people and build community."

Tom Galloway, Regional Councillor and Chair, Planning and Works Committee

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Since 2004, the Government of Ontario has committed more than $3.7 billion to municipalities across the province through the provincial gas tax program. This funding supports municipal transit systems.

The Government of Ontario is making the largest infrastructure investment in hospitals, schools, public transit, roads and bridges in the province's history. To learn more about what's happening in your community, go to Ontario.ca/BuildON.

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario announce funding for 19 public transit projects across Ontario

A new list of transit projects has been approved under the Canada-Ontario Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) agreement, which is designed to address key infrastructure priorities with a focus on repairing and upgrading existing facilities and assets.

The Government of Canada is providing Ontario with over $1.48 billion under PTIF, and will fund up to 50 per cent of the eligible project costs.

As part of the bilateral agreement with Ontario, the following projects in five municipalities have now been approved for federal funding amounting to more than $19.5 million.