Governments of Canada and Ontario invest in public transit in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 16, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Ontario are making investments to create jobs and grow the middle class, while building a foundation for a strong, sustainable economic future. Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient, affordable and sustainable transit services that help Canadians to safely get to and from work, school and other activities on time.
Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Michael Gravelle, Ontario Minister of Northern Development and Mines, on behalf of the Honourable Bob Chiarelli, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure, announced 21 newly approved projects that will benefit Thunder Bay under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF). The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding for these projects-just over $6 million- and the municipality will provide the balance of funding.
The City of Thunder Bay will see the transit fleet renewed which will improve public transit access and safety for all passengers through the purchase of diesel fueled buses and specialized transit vehicles. Across the city, there will also be improvements to bus stops and shelters to make them more accessible, upgrades to transit facilities, and the construction of a multi-use trail, a new bike lane and pedestrian crossovers.
Minister Hajdu and Minister Gravelle also announced 26 other transit projects across Ontario-to benefit an additional seven communities for a total investment from the PTIF, including Thunder Bay, of more than $8.46 million in federal funding.
These investments are part of the bilateral agreement between Canada and Ontario, announced on August 23, 2016, and are in addition to the 168 projects announced that day for public transit projects. As of today, 215 public transit projects have been approved across Ontario under PTIF.
Quotes
"The Government of Canada recognizes how important affordable and efficient transit infrastructure is to growing the middle class and getting kids to school, employees to work, and seniors to the services they need on time and back home quickly at the end of a long day. We are very pleased to announce new public transit projects here in Thunder Bay and across Ontario which will help make municipalities stronger, more inclusive and sustainable, while ensuring that Canadian communities remain among the best places in the world to live, work and raise a family."
The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"This partnership between Ontario, our municipalities, and the federal government builds on our government's historic infrastructure investments we are already making as part of our economic plan for jobs and growth. The projects supported through this new agreement here in Thunder Bay and across the province will improve the transit experience for riders and help them support our low-carbon economy for decades to come."
The Honourable Michael Gravelle, Ontario Minister of Northern Development and Mines, on behalf of the Honourable Bob Chiarelli, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure
"The City of Thunder Bay is pleased to receive the $6 million in Transit related funding. We appreciate the commitment of the Federal Government, which leverages investments from the Province of Ontario and the municipality to enhance the public transit service that citizens rely and depend upon every day and take us a step closer to being a fully connected and sustainable City."
His Worship Keith Hobbs, Mayor of the City of Thunder Bay
Quick Facts
- This funding is part of the first phase of Investing in Canada, the Government of Canada's historic plan to support public infrastructure across the country.
- The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
- Ontario is making the largest infrastructure investment in hospitals, schools, public transit, roads and bridges in the province's history. To learn more about what's happening in your community, go to Ontario.ca/BuildON.
Associated links
Government of Canada's $180-billion+ infrastructure plan: http://www.budget.gc.ca/fes-eea/2016/docs/themes/infrastructure-en.html
Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/on-eng.html
The Public Transit Infrastructure Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/ptif-fitc-eng.php
Building Ontario - infrastructure plan: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario
Twitter: @INFC_eng
Web: Infrastructure Canada
BACKGROUNDER
Canada and Ontario announce funding for 47 new public transit projects across Ontario
Canada and Ontario have approved a new list of transit projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF), which is designed to address key infrastructure priorities with a focus on repairing and upgrading existing facilities and assets.
The Government of Canada is providing the Government of Ontario with $1.49 billion under PTIF, and will fund up to 50 per cent of the eligible project costs.
The following projects in eight municipalities have now been approved for federal funding amounting to more than $8.46 million. The provincial government and municipalities will provide the balance of funding.
These projects are in addition to the 168 PTIF projects announced for Ontario on August 23, 2016.
|Location
|Project Name
|Federal Funding
|Anticipated Start Date
|Greenstone
|Purchase of one accessible bus to replace a decommissioned bus to meet mobility & accessibility demands
|$44,565
|February 1, 2017
|Hanover
|SMART Transit - Replace existing vehicles (Purchase of 2 passenger vans that can accommodate up to 9 clients each)
|$92,500
|April 1, 2017
|Hanover
|SMART Transit - Provide scheduling software and associated hardware to allow for efficient transportation scheduling
|$5,705
|April 1, 2017
|Midland
|Replacement of one transit bus
|$131,312
|January 7, 2017
|Sault Ste. Marie
|Replace existing four Parabuses
|$190,000
|January 2, 2017
|Sault Ste. Marie
|Purchase and installation of surveillance cameras on Parabus fleet
|$25,000
|January 2, 2017
|Sault Ste. Marie
|Replace existing radio system on buses and transit vehicles
|$19,000
|January 2, 2017
|Sault Ste. Marie
|Review conventional transit system to identify opportunities for route redesign
|$55,000
|January 2, 2017
|Sault Ste. Marie
|Restoration of four Sault Transit pedestrian shelters
|$10,000
|January 2, 2017
|Temiskaming Shores
|Purchase two buses to replace two existing buses to meet ridership demands
|$257,955
|December 1, 2016
|Thunder Bay
|Transit Fleet Renewal - accelerated replacement of conventional & specialized transit buses
|$3,780,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Rehabilitation and upgrading to City Hall transit hub infrastructure
|$200,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Study for new centralized transit terminal & route network implementation (Phase I)
|$150,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Accessible bus stop improvements & shelter upgrades at multiple bus stops
|$170,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Replacement/Updating of bus stop signage & route wayfinding signage
|$60,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Replacement of fixed-route staff scheduling software
|$125,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Smart Card Electronic Fare Technology Feasibility Study (Phase I)
|$65,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Transit Facility Capital - Parking lot /lighting/ building upgrades
|$314,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Purchase of new fleet training driving simulator
|$175,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Bulk fuel tank depot
|$225,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Replacement of transit bus hoist
|$110,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Windsor Street active living corridor - sidewalk connection
|$103,250
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Windsor Street active living corridor - sidewalk connection
|$27,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Enhanced pedestrian walkway on Arthur St.
|$55,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Construction of pedestrian crossover
|$50,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Construction of pedestrian crossover
|$25,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Pedestrian wayfinding signage
|$100,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Wardrope active transportation trail
|$225,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Construction of new bike lane
|$55,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Installation of new bike racks for business
|$10,000
|April 1, 2017
|Thunder Bay
|Design of McVicar Creek trail
|$10,000
|April 1, 2017
|Timmins
|Refurbish two conventional buses
|$80,000
|August 1, 2017
|Timmins
|Purchase two 40' NOVA LFS accessible buses
|$540,000
|February 1, 2017
|Timmins
|Purchase two specialized vehicles
|$115,000
|February 1, 2017
|Timmins
|Purchase one new service truck
|$37,500
|February 1, 2017
|Timmins
|Upgrade automated stops to one central system/Automated Vehicle Location (AVL) system to improve real time bus information
|$172,500
|February 1, 2017
|Timmins
|Upgrade fare collection system
|$62,500
|February 1, 2017
|Timmins
|Install nineteen passenger counters to conventional buses.
|$40,000
|February 1, 2017
|Timmins
|Upgrade and install new shelters
|$15,000
|June 1, 2017
|Timmins
|Install 100 new retro-reflective bus stop signs
|$5,000
|June 1, 2017
|Timmins
|Transit terminal repairs
|$75,000
|May 1, 2017
|Timmins
|Replace windows and doors at transit terminal
|$50,000
|August 1, 2017
|Timmins
|Resurface front parking lot at transit garage
|$70,000
|June 1, 2017
|Timmins
|Construct a new body shop to garage
|$150,000
|May 31, 2017
|Wasaga Beach
|Master Plan/Route Optimization Study
|$26,472
|January 1, 2017
|Wasaga Beach
|Replacement of one transit bus
|$52,500
|January 1, 2017
|Wasaga Beach
|Fleet replacement (two units)
|$105,000
|January 1, 2018