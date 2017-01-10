Governments of Canada and Yukon invest in the Ross River suspension bridge

ROSS RIVER, YUKON--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) - Infrastructure investments are vital to creating jobs and supporting communities in their growth and economic development.

The second phase of repairs to the Ross River suspension bridge will begin soon. Local residents and visitors to the area will once again be able to safely cross the Pelly River using the 319-metre long footbridge.

The governments of Canada and Yukon are investing $3 million through the Small Communities Fund to complete the repairs. The Government of Canada will provide up to $2.25 million to this project and the Government of Yukon will contribute up to $750,000.

The work will include the installation of new stairs, cables, anchors and decking. Once the work is complete, this important piece of the region's history will continue to serve as a transportation route for pedestrians and support an active and healthy outdoors lifestyle.

It is anticipated that this public infrastructure project will be completed before summer 2017.

"Public infrastructure connects people, supports job creation, and boosts economic development. This is why the Government of Canada is providing unprecedented funding for public infrastructure projects that will help grow the middle class and promote sustainable development and long-term prosperity in communities across the country. We are proud to invest in this project, which will have a positive and lasting impact on the quality of life for the people of Ross River for decades to come."

The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Yukon recently met with the community of Ross River. Both Chief and Council as well as the community expressed the significant value of the bridge and support to move forward with the repairs. We look forward to partnering with the Government of Canada to complete this work in the community. Thanks to Ross River folks for their patience and understanding while these repairs are being made."

The Honourable John Streicker, Minister of Community Services, Government of Yukon

An inspection of the 70-year-old bridge in 2013 revealed that the structure was at imminent risk of failure. The bridge has been closed to all public use since then.

The first phase of repairs to the bridge included stabilizing the structure, including the north and south towers, at a cost of $1.4 million.

The Small Communities Fund with Yukon Government's contribution provides $342 million to deliver priority public infrastructure projects in communities across the Yukon.

