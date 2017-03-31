Governments of Canada and Yukon support bus purchase for Teslin Tlingit Council

TESLIN, YUKON--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Rural and northern communities have unique infrastructure needs. Remote locations, coupled with challenges in accessing quality digital connectivity and sources of energy and supplies, mean targeted investments are required to build strong communities.

The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable John Streicker, Minister of Community Services, Government of Yukon and Nha Shade Heni (Chief) Richard Sidney of the Teslin Tlingit Council announced funding today of $215,000 through the federal Gas Tax Fund to purchase a 28-seat passenger bus for the Teslin Tlingit Council.

This new bus will have an accessibility ramp, accommodate two wheelchairs and will replace the current aging bus. In June, Teslin Tlingit Council citizens, in particular elders and students, will enjoy an improved ride to events, appointments and various functions in Teslin and other communities.

The bus will help reduce the number of vehicles on the road and decrease air pollution. This will protect the sensitive northern environment, as many of the trips will be to Whitehorse, located 180 km north of Teslin.

"The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of investing in infrastructure that supports cohesive and vibrant communities. Along with our territorial partners, we are proud to support projects like the Teslin Tlingit Council passenger bus that will provide those living and working in Yukon with greater opportunities and a better quality of life."

The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"In Yukon, the Gas Tax Fund is helping First Nations and municipalities build and enhance infrastructure that addresses their local needs. Access to this predictable funding supports effective community planning and investment in projects that support community development in the territory."

The Honourable John Streicker, Minister of Community Services, Government of Yukon

"The Teslin Tlingit Council prides itself on the services it offers its Citizens. It is essential that we have safe transportation for our Elders and our youth. This means of transportation is not only an efficient use of our resources but also reduces our carbon footprint."

Nha Shade Heni (Chief) Richard Sidney of the Teslin Tlingit Council

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

To support public transit networks and service extensions, Budget 2017 proposed $20.1 billion over 11 years for provinces and territories.

