Governor Announces Appointment to CalSTRS Board

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - The California State Teachers' Retirement System today announced that Governor Brown has appointed Karen Yamamoto to the California State Teachers' Retirement Board. The board oversees the retirement benefits for California's prekindergarten-12 and community college educators covered under the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS).

Ms. Yamamoto is the retired members' representative appointed by the Governor to the 12-member board. The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

More information about Ms. Yamamoto's appointment is available on the Governor's website.

The California State Teachers' Retirement System, with a portfolio valued at $202.8 billion as of March 31, 2017, is the largest educator-only pension fund in the world. CalSTRS administers a hybrid retirement system, consisting of traditional defined benefit, cash balance and voluntary defined contribution plans. CalSTRS also provides disability and survivor benefits. CalSTRS serves California's more than 914,000 public school educators and their families from the state's 1,700 school districts, county offices of education and community college districts. Follow us on Twitter @CalSTRS