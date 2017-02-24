Governor Greitens to Hold Meet and Greet at Missouri State Lincoln Days

JEFFERSON CITY, MO--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - Governor Eric Greitens will hold a Meet and Greet event at Missouri State Lincoln Days, followed by a panel of several of the Governor's Cabinet members this Saturday, February 25th in Springfield.

Governor Greitens has wasted no time delivering the agenda he promised Missourians. On his second day in office, Greitens signed an executive order freezing all state regulations until each could be reviewed and evaluated. Weeks later, Greitens signed a bill making Missouri a Right to Work State, and has taken steps to grow jobs and balance the budget. He was recently named number 1 (one) on a list of up-and-coming Republican governors.

"Missourians delivered Republicans a historic, statewide sweep, opening the door to more jobs, safer communities and a government that seeks to put freedom back in the hands of its citizens - a force largely driven by Governor Greitens," said Todd Graves, Chairman of the Missouri Republican Party. "Governor Greitens is fearless in his efforts to bring conservative values back to Missouri, and Lincoln Days will give our supporters a chance to spend time with him, get to know his Cabinet and get an insider's view of what the Greitens team is doing to put our state back to work."

Missouri State Lincoln Days begins February 24th -- 26th in Springfield, Missouri at the University Plaza Hotel. "Meet and Greet with Governor Greitens" will take place Saturday, February 25th, from 10:00 -- 11:00 a.m. in the hotel's Illinois Room, followed by "Conversation with Governor Greitens' Cabinet" that day at 1:30 p.m. For more information, please visit lincolndays.missouri.gop.