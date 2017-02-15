GoviEx appoints uranium off-take advisors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GXU) ("GoviEx" or "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Houlihan Lokey EMEA, LLP as financial advisor to assist the Company with the securing of potential long-term off-take agreements in relation to its Madaouela Uranium Project ("the Madaouela Project") in Niger.

"We believe there is potential for a substantial wave of new contracting for long-term uranium supply to commence in response to growing demand for carbon-free nuclear energy and the existence of uncovered utility requirements," commented Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman of GoviEx. "In the past two months, the spot price of uranium has risen by more than 40%."

"We also expect long-term contract prices to rise to a point where floor-price-based off-take agreements will provide good economics for our Madaouela Project(1). We look forward to working with the Houlihan Lokey team in this regard as we continue to move towards the planned development of the Company's fully-permitted Madaouela Project."

The engagement of Houlihan Lokey represents part of an integrated four-part strategy developed by the Company to advance the Madaouela Project, and follows the previously announced appointment of Medea Capital Partners Ltd. as a project debt advisor. The four-part strategy, working towards a production decision, includes:

Debt finance structuring, including engagement of various export credit agencies, Project optimization and completion of detailed engineering, Off-take structuring, and Project equity financing

The Houlihan Lokey team has considerable experience in the uranium and nuclear energy sectors, having worked with companies such as Paladin Energy, Électricité de France S.A. (EDF), AREVA, Kazatomprom and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), over the past 10 years.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its Mine Permitted Madaouela Project and its other uranium properties in Africa.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

