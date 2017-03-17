GoviEx grants stock options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GXU) ("GoviEx" or "Company") announced that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and a consultant to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,980,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company.

The options are exercisable at a price of $0.32 per share and will vest 25% on the date of grant and thereafter, 25% on each anniversary of the date of grant until fully vested. The options expire on March 17, 2022.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its Mine Permitted Madaouela Project and its other uranium properties in Africa.

