Govplace Announces Partnership with RackWare

RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Govplace, a leading solutions provider for the federal government, and RackWare, a Hybrid Cloud Management software provider, today announced their partnership to introduce new software products that enable Federal agencies to quickly and safely kick start their data center consolidation and cloud migration efforts as well as enhance their disaster recovery readiness.

As Federal agencies continue to transform and transition their workloads to consolidated data center and cloud-based ecosystems, the ability to manage workloads between authorized service providers is key to ensure capabilities and costs are aligned with agency needs. RackWare's software will support Govplace's commitment to advising agencies on how to best optimize their IT workloads.

"We selected to partner with RackWare because their software suite offers an elegant solution for enabling Federal agencies to increase the mobility of their physical and virtual workloads. This means that agencies will finally have the needed automation capabilities that can empower their data center and cloud migration initiatives," said Majed Saadi, Govplace's CTO. "It also provides a most-needed solution for increasing workload portability. In other words, agencies can now eliminate lock-in risks by having the tools needed to switch or cut-off providers when problems arise."

"RackWare provides large enterprises with cloud management solutions that help manage thousands of complex workloads. We know the Federal space has similar challenges and want to provide that same service there," said Sash Sunkara, CEO and founder of RackWare. "We're excited to work with an experienced partner in the Federal space that has knowledge of complex IT environments. Govplace is a clear leader, with an impressive track record helping organizations improve their environments and take advantage of the cloud."

About RackWare

RackWare enables comprehensive cloud computing management for the enterprise and large institutions. Its solutions bring intelligence and automation to the cloud, to improve availability for, provide greater flexibility for IT users and reduce costs for IT providers. RackWare's approach enables users to dynamically scale physical, virtual and cloud resources across private and public environments as computing needs fluctuate. RackWare's unique cloud management platform allows enterprises to use the public cloud as just another resource for their internal infrastructure -- for disaster recovery, as well as scaling purposes. With its unique ability to be platform and cloud agnostic, RackWare's RMM suite of cloud management solutions, allows workloads to be ported between any platform, virtual or physical, and any cloud. RackWare has moved thousands of workloads for hundreds of customers and has partnerships with large Service Providers and VARs. RackWare was founded in 2009 and is based in Fremont, Calif. For more information, visit www.rackwareinc.com.

About Govplace

Govplace is a value-added reseller and systems integrator, exclusively focused on providing the public sector with best of breed products, services and solutions. We bring a unique combination of California innovation and beltway understanding into each engagement to ensure our federal customers are achieving measurable business and technical outcomes. Govplace takes a strategic approach to technology-lead transformation and modernization to improve performance, business and operational efficiency through automation of essential processes and functions to deliver exceptional mission results. Guided by a deep understanding of government contracting, an expansive portfolio of contracting vehicles, and demonstrated expertise in leading technologies and solutions, our core capabilities cover Cloud Computing & Infrastructure, Cyber Security & Privacy, as well as IT Automation & Orchestration. Visit www.govplace.com for more information.