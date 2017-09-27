Gowest Gold Intercepts First Ore Zone at Bradshaw

Further Update on the Bradshaw Development

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 27, 2017) - Gowest Gold Ltd. ("Gowest" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:GWA) is pleased to provide a further update on its progress on the Company's Advanced Exploration - Bulk Sample program at its wholly-owned Bradshaw Gold Deposit ("Bradshaw").

Highlights:

Development team has intercepted the first ore zone at the 45 metre level;

Total development reached 580 metres on September 15;

Water treatment plant is on site; being commissioned this week;

Ore sorter arrived on site on September 13; being assembled and prepared for operation;

Maintenance shop area is expected to be completed by mid-October; and,

On track to meet Company milestones, including planned first ore shipment to the mill in Q4 2017.

Greg Romain, Gowest's President, said, "Reaching the first ore zone at Bradshaw is another very exciting milestone, and is something that all of us have been looking forward to. We are pleased to report that much of the major infrastructure work on surface is also progressing well. Our team continues to make excellent progress as we drive to develop Bradshaw as the next new gold mine in the Timmins camp."

UPDATE:

First Ore Zone

Gowest's underground team intercepted the first ore zone in the northern halo of the deposit at the 45 metre level as expected. In reaching this zone - which is made up of a series of gold bearing structures - the technical team now has the invaluable benefit of actually seeing the deposit for the first time. We have now commenced chip sampling of the face to supplement our in-fill drilling.

Mine development

As of September 15, 2017, total development at the Bradshaw mine site had reached 580 metres. Ramp development continues to the 60 metre level as well as incline development to the 30 metre level. Development on the 45 metre level continues to cross cut the ore.

Ore sorter

The X-ray ore sorting unit supplied by Steinert US, which will be used to sharply reduce processing costs by increasing mill feed grade and reducing tons milled, arrived from Europe on September 13. It is currently being assembled and is expected to be ready in time to be used to sort the first crushed run of mine (ROM) ore. The Company expects to send the first ore shipment to the mill in Q4 2017. The gold concentrate produced there will then be shipped to a refinery for final processing and sale.

Water Treatment

The water treatment plant, a modular turnkey plant used to handle and treat all mine and surface water effluents, has been delivered to the Bradshaw site, and is being commissioned.

Maintenance Shop

Work on the site's maintenance shop is also advancing well, and the area is expected to be operational by mid-October.

New Mine Manager

The Company would also like to announce that Greg Hart as joined the team as Mine Manager effective September 11. Greg brings over 38 years of direct experience in leading mining and construction activities. Greg was most recently Underground Manager for Goldcorp's Porcupine Gold Mine in Timmins.

The Company will continue to update investors on its progress when information becomes available.

Please visit our website (www.gowestgold.com) for recent photographs of the ongoing development at Bradshaw and to review our latest corporate presentation.

