GPM Metals Inc. Announces the Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - GPM Metals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GPM) (the "Company") announces that it has granted effective March 2, 2017 an aggregate of 3,350,000 options to directors, employees and consultants of the Company with such options being exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share until March 2, 2020.

The options vest as to 25% immediately and 25% after 6, 12 and 18 months respectively from the date of grant.

About GPM Metals

GPM Metals is a zinc focused exploration company.

The Company's current holdings include the district scale Walker Gossan Project, NT., Australia, a joint venture with Rio Tinto Exploration PTY Limited; and the Pasco Project, Department of Pasco, Peru.

Both projects are advanced exploration properties with drill ready targets and have considerable potential host significant zinc resources.

