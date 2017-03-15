GPS SmartSole at CeBIT 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - GTX Corp ( OTCBB : GTXO), an IoT platform in the personal location wearable and wandering assistive technology business, will be showcasing its flagship GPS SmartSole at CeBIT in Hannover, Germany March 20 - 24 on the Telefónica Deutschland stand in Hall 12, Stand D49.

CeBIT is the largest and most internationally represented computer expo, with over 200,000 participants and is the world's largest gathering of leading edge technology companies. Held in Hannover, Germany each year on the Hannover fairground, it is considered a barometer of current trends and a measure of the technology industry. Telefónica Deutschland is part of Telefónica SA group ( NYSE : TEF) a Spanish multinational broadband and telecommunications provider with operations in Europe, Asia, North, Central and South America, and is one of the largest telephone operators and mobile network providers in the world. Presenting the latest developments around the theme of connectivity and showcasing the GPS SmartSole, GTX Corp's flagship patented wearable tech product, along with other unique and flexible business solutions in the areas of Machine 2 Machine (M2M) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

"We are excited to be demonstrating the GPS SmartSole on our stand at CeBIT, it is one of the unique and innovative M2M products that we are proud to help bring to market," says Dirk Grote, Director B2B of Telefónica Deutschland

In addition to the Telefónica staff, Eric Gnass, CEO of way4net, the German distributor for the GPS SmartSoles will be in attendance and demonstrating the SmartSoles. Eric commented, "The GPS SmartSole continues to build strong recognition in Germany as an innovative and essential product for those caring for people with Alzheimer's, dementia and other cognitive memory disorders which may cause a tendency for people to wander and go missing. We welcome the opportunity to work with the Telefónica Deutschland team to explore new opportunities together."

Andrew Duncan head of international business development for GTX Corp commented, "We are very happy to be exhibiting the GPS SmartSole at CeBIT with Telefónica. The Telefónica Deutschland team has been extremely supportive as we continue to explore new business opportunities, expand our distribution channels and launch new products into new vertical markets across Germany, the UK and Scandinavia. We look forward to meeting existing and new partners and customers at the show."

Initially created as a wander guard recovery solution for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism or traumatic brain injury, the patented GPS SmartSoles are a non-visible GPS and cellular tracking device designed to monitor the location and whereabouts of people afflicted with cognitive memory disorders who have a tendency to wander, become lost and disoriented. They can also be used by people at risk of kidnapping, such as government employees and corporate executives. The SmartSoles are a stigma free, safety and security wearable technology solution placed in the wearer's shoes that contain a GPS tracking chip connected through Telefonica's global cellular network that sends location information to the GTX Corp proprietary IoT platform showing the exact location of the individual wearing them. They come in several trim to fit sizes for both men and women, are water resistant, made with the highest quality German electronic components and assembled in Rhode Island, U.S.A.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, with its operationally active subsidiaries Telefónica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG and E-Plus Mobilfunk GmbH, is listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard. Through its brand O2 as well as several secondary and partner brands, the company offers postpaid and prepaid mobile telecommunications products as well as innovative mobile data services based on the GPRS, UMTS and LTE technologies to private and business customers in Germany. As an integrated communications provider it also offers fixed network products, such as DSL telephony for private customers, as well as innovative IP telephony and networking solutions for business customers. Telefónica Deutschland's product range is rounded off with modern high-speed internet products. With 49.3 million accesses (as of 31st December 2016), the company is one of the three leading integrated telecommunication providers in Germany. In the mobile segment alone, Telefónica Deutschland is responsible for 44.3 million lines -- making it the German market leader. Revenue in the financial year 2016 totalled EUR 7.50 billion. Telefónica Deutschland is part of the Spanish telecommunications group Telefónica S.A., headquartered in Madrid. With a presence in 21 countries and a customer base of 350 million accesses, Telefónica Group is one of the largest telecommunications companies around the world.

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS, cellular and BLE tracking and recovery location based services. Through its proprietary enterprise monitoring platform and licensing, subscription recurring revenue business model, GTX Corp offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity, backed by an extensive portfolio of patents, patents pending, registered trademarks, copy rights and URL's. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in over 14 countries, GTX is known for its game-changing patented GPS Smart Shoe, block buster Smartphone GPS Tracking App, and award winning, patented GPS and BLE SmartSole, the world's first, invisible wearable wander guard GPS tracking device, initially created for quick recovery of those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism or traumatic brain injury. GTX provides solutions that answer the "where" question: where is my mother, child, employee, vehicle, drone and high-value assets. The Company doesn't just make and sell the best GPS tracking products, they deliver in over 35 countries, innovative, miniaturized, low power consumption wearable tech that provides safety, security and peace of mind at the touch of a button. We put the "Where" in Wearable Tech.

