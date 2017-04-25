Grab Turns to Percona to Optimize Performance of AWS-Hosted Database

On-Demand Transportation Services Company Ensures a Great Customer Experience with 24x7x365 Access to Some of the Most Experienced DBAs in the World

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - PERCONA LIVE OPEN SOURCE DATABASE CONFERENCE - Percona, the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL® and MongoDB® solutions and services, today announced that Grab, the largest ride-hailing platform in Southeast Asia, has achieved optimal performance of its AWS-hosted database thanks to Percona Consulting and Support. Percona has enabled Grab to optimize application performance under extreme workloads, ensure database availability in real-time, and meet its business scaling requirements.

Like many enterprises looking to make sure their database can match the needs of an ever-changing industry, Grab turned to AWS to host its database environment. DBaaS allows Grab to spin up and down database instances as needed. However, this flexibility can sometimes lead to a lack of transparency when it comes to database operations and management.

When Grab saw their users, and the amount of rider and driver data in its AWS-hosted environment, scale to twenty times previous levels and begin impacting the customer experience, the company turned to the acknowledged MySQL thought leaders and experts at Percona. With its extensive experience in managing AWS environments, Percona recommended various schema changes, query tunings and architecture modifications to ensure responsiveness and availability.

Today, even as Grab continues to rapidly grow, the database management team is able to easily handle the workload demands and ensure an excellent customer experience.

About Percona Support and Consulting

Percona consultants have decades of experience solving complex database performance issues and design challenges. Available globally 24x7x365, Percona's experts have worked remotely and on site with more than 3,000 clients. Percona Support is a highly responsive, effective and affordable option to ensure the continuous performance of MySQL® and MongoDB® deployments. A user-friendly support team is accessible 24x7x365 online or by phone to ensure that databases are running optimally. Percona Support helps database teams increase uptime, be more productive, reduce support budget, and implement fixes for performance issues faster.

Quotes

Edwin Law, Data Engineering Lead, Grab

"Our cloud-based databases must be high-performing and always available, so that our Grab application provides an excellent experience for our customers who rely on us for their mobility needs. With Percona Consulting and Support, we know that we can architect cloud solutions that meet our needs, and are covered whenever issues arise that impact performance."

Peter Zaitsev, Co-founder and CEO of Percona

"Grab recognized it needed to meet competitive demands by ensuring a high-performance cloud database environment and an optimal customer experience, without straining its IT budget. So like many rapidly growing companies around the world, Grab turned to Percona's industry-recognized database performance experts to gain access -- whenever they need it, wherever they need it -- to some of the most experienced DBAs in the world."

About Percona

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for both MySQL® and MongoDB® across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software, Support, Consulting, and Managed Services to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com.

About Grab

Grab is Southeast Asia's leading ride-hailing platform. Grab solves critical transportation challenges to make transport freedom a reality for 620 million people in Southeast Asia. Grab's core product platform includes commuting solutions for drivers and passengers with an emphasis on convenience, safety and reliability, as well as its proprietary mobile payments platform, GrabPay. Grab currently offers services in Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar. For more information, please visit: http://www.grab.com.

