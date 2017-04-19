Graecrest Energy Solutions Reaffirms Its Funding Commitment to Dominovas Energy

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Graecrest Energy Solutions LLC ("Graecrest") announced today that the Company will provide Dominovas Energy Corporation ( OTCQB : DNRG) with financing for their recently announced 18MW hydroelectric project in Lunda Sol, Angola. This power plant will produce in excess of 150,000,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per year. Total value of Graecrest and its partner's investment is currently estimated at US$90 million.

In October of 2015, Graecrest agreed to commit a total of $1.2 billion in financing for Dominovas Energy Corporation's energy projects in Africa. The anticipated financing support to Dominovas Energy will be concomitant with specific guarantees and terms to be negotiated by Dominovas Energy with the Republic of Angola and approved by Graecrest. Russ Howell, Graecrest's Principal for Finance and Development, stated, "Angola has long been a country that we have been interested in. We see a tremendous opportunity for growth within their renewable energy sector and this project is a great first step." He went on to say, "We applaud Dominovas Energy's focused and steadfast approach, wherein they are consistent with their desire to primarily engage country-sponsored, bankable and financially viable large scale power projects. The achievement of this significant milestone is a direct result of their determination to succeed, in Angola and across Africa."

Neal Allen, Dominovas Energy's chairman and CEO, added, "I appreciate Graecrest's understanding and support of our methodology and process. Collectively, we recognize the long-term financial benefits of large scale projects, although the acquiring of these projects can seem to be long in coming." He added, "We are looking forward to a timely financial close so that the development process can begin."

Currently the cost of energy in Angola is very high; it frequently can exceed US$.20/ per kWh. With 150M kWh energy generation yearly via the hydroelectric power plant, the cost of this generation of electricity will contribute to Angola's overall desire to normalize electricity costs via increased production from renewable sources.

About Graecrest Energy Solutions

Graecrest develops, finances, installs, owns, services, and maintains energy-related systems to provide cost-effective, efficient energy sources for large institutional consumers of power in the government, corporate, healthcare, industrial, and education sectors. The company seeks to exploit an emerging niche by intermediating between consumers and providers of equipment and systems, creating immediate energy savings for consumers while enabling its clients to eliminate lengthy payback periods and conserve capital for more productive uses. By means of innovative contract structures and funding strategies, Graecrest enables the rapid deployment of large energy-efficiency projects on a whole portfolio basis. With offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, and the Pacific Northwest, the Graecrest team has successfully managed structured financing transactions and projects totaling more than U.S.$9 billion. For more information, visit http://www.graecrestllc.com/.