Gran Colombia Gold Announces Trading of Its Common Shares on a Post-Consolidated Basis Will Commence at Market Open on April 27, 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM) announced today that the consolidation of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares on a one post-consolidation share for every fifteen pre-consolidation shares (1:15) basis has been made effective and the common shares will commence trading on a post-consolidated basis on the Toronto Stock Exchange at market open on Thursday, April 27, 2017. The Company's name and trading symbols will remain unchanged.

As a result of the share consolidation, there are now approximately 20,450,401 common shares issued and outstanding on a post-consolidated basis, subject to rounding for fractional shares as no fractional shares will be issued. The number of post-consolidated common shares to be received will be rounded up to the nearest whole number for fractions of 0.5 or greater or rounded down to the nearest whole number for fractions of less than 0.5. The number of common shares on a post-consolidated basis underlying the issued and outstanding warrants of the Company and the exercise price thereof will be adjusted in accordance with the applicable warrant certificate and indenture. Similarly, the conversion prices of the Company's Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures due 2018 (the "2018 Debentures") and Senior Secured Convertible Debentures due 2020 (the "2020 Debentures") will also be adjusted in accordance with the applicable indenture.

The following table summarizes the Company's capital structure following the share consolidation:

Security Issued and Outstanding Following the Share Consolidation Common Shares (TSX: GCM) 20,450,401 (subject to rounding for fractional shares) 2017 Warrants (Unlisted) Warrants to purchase 66,667 common shares, with each fifteen (15) warrants entitling the holder thereof to purchase one (1) whole common share, at an exercise price of $281.25 per common share expiring October 30, 2017 2019 Warrants (TSX: GCM.WT.A) Warrants to purchase 280,795 common shares, with each fifteen (15) warrants entitling the holder thereof to purchase one (1) whole common share, at an exercise price of $48.75 per common share expiring March 18, 2019 2018 Debentures (TSX: GCM.DB.U) US$45,970,216 principal amount convertible at a conversion price of US$1.95 into approximately 23,574,470 common shares, representing a conversion rate of approximately 513 common shares for each US$1,000 principal amount of 2018 Debentures 2020 Debentures (TSX: GCM.DB.V) US$100,710,085 principal amount convertible at a conversion price of US$1.95 into approximately 51,646,197 common shares, representing a conversion rate of approximately 513 common shares for each US$1,000 principal amount of 2020 Debentures Stock Options 1,931,333 Stock Options at an exercise price of $2.55 per common share expiring in 2021 and 2022 47,000 Stock Options at an exercise price of $27.60 per common share expiring in 2019

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based gold and silver exploration, development and production company with its primary focus in Colombia. Gran Colombia is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer in Colombia with several underground mines in operation at its Segovia and Marmato Operations. Gran Colombia is continuing an expansion and modernization project at its Segovia Operations.

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.