Gran Colombia Gold Confirms Resignation of a Director

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM) confirmed today that Rodney Lamond has resigned from the Board of Directors effective April 14, 2017 due to other business and personal commitments.

Lombardo Paredes Arenas, Chief Executive Officer of Gran Colombia Gold Corp., said, "On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Mr. Lamond for his service as a director of the Company over the past 15 months and his contributions to the Company's operational progress. We wish him all the best."

The Company's Compensation, Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee intends to address any future nominations to the Board by the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, currently scheduled to be held on June 22, 2017.

