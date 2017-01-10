Gran Colombia Gold Surpasses Guidance and Sets Record in 2016 With 149,687 Ounces of Gold Produced

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM) announced today that it produced a total of 14,797 ounces of gold in December 2016, its best monthly total to date, bringing the total gold production for the fourth quarter to 40,858 ounces, up 36% over the fourth quarter of 2015. For the full year, 2016's production of 149,687 ounces of gold, up 28% over 2015, surpassed its initial production guidance and established a new annual record for the Company. The Company expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results at the end of March 2017.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company produced a total of 34,802 ounces of gold from its Segovia Operations and 6,056 ounces of gold from its underground mine at Marmato. Total annual gold production for 2016 at the Segovia Operations increased 36% over 2015 to a total of 126,237 ounces. At Marmato, total annual gold production for 2016 of 23,450 ounces was on par with 2015's production level.

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based gold and silver exploration, development and production company with its primary focus in Colombia. Gran Colombia is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer in Colombia with several underground mines in operation at its Segovia and Marmato Operations. Gran Colombia is in the midst of an expansion and modernization project at its Segovia Operations.

