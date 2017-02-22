News Room
Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
TSX : GTE
NYSE MKT : GTE

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

February 22, 2017 19:35 ET

Gran Tierra Announces Release Date for its 2016 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results, Conference Call and Webcast Details

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra") (NYSE MKT:GTE)(TSX:GTE), announces that the Company will release its 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (4:00 a.m. Mountain Time). A conference call to discuss the 2016 fourth quarter and full year results will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) on the same day. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time)
North American participants call: 1-844-348-3792 (Toll-Free)
Outside of Canada & USA call: 1-614-999-9309

Interested parties may also access the live webcast on the investor relations page of Gran Tierra's website at www.grantierra.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on Gran Tierra's website until the next earnings call. For interested parties unable to participate, an audio replay of the call will be available following the call until March 3, 2017. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (North America) and use passcode 71220946.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia. The Company also has business activities in Peru and Brazil.

Gran Tierra's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on a web site maintained by the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

  • For investor and
    media inquiries please contact:

    Gary Guidry
    Chief Executive Officer
    403-767-6500

    Ryan Ellson
    Chief Financial Officer
    403-767-6501

    Rodger Trimble
    Vice President, Investor Relations
    403-698-7941
    info@grantierra.com
    www.grantierra.com

