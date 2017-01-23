Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Completes a Transformational Year and Announces a 91% Increase in 2P Reserves and a 146% increase in 3P Reserves

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE MKT:GTE)(TSX:GTE), a company focused on oil exploration and production in Colombia, today announced the Company's 2016 year-end estimated reserves as evaluated by the Company's independent qualified reserve evaluator McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel") in a report with an effective date of December 31, 2016 (the "GTE McDaniel Reserves Report"). Gran Tierra has also updated its corporate presentation, which is available on the Company's website.

All dollar amounts are in United States ("U.S.") dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Unless otherwise expressly stated, all reserves and resources values contained in this press release have been calculated in compliance with Canadian National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101") and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGEH").

Message to Shareholders

Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra, commented, "Gran Tierra had a transformational year during 2016 in which we expanded, upgraded and diversified our portfolio in Colombia through four strategic and accretive acquisitions: Petroamerica, PetroGranada, PetroLatina and the Ecopetrol 2016 Bid Round, which is expected to close in 2017. We are pleased that in 2016 we were able to add approximately 9.2 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBOE") of Proved plus Probable ("2P") working interest before royalties ("WI") reserves organically in both our existing assets and our new assets post-acquisition, despite only commencing exploration and appraisal drilling in late September 2016. Our 2016 exploration drilling delivered 2016 2P WI reserve additions of 2.1 MMBOE in our N-sands exploration play in the acquired Putumayo-7 ("PUT-7") Block. Total 2P WI reserves booked on PUT-7 are now 5.4 MMBOE. Development activities delivered 2P WI reserves additions of 2.6 MMBOE in our newly acquired asset at Acordionero in the Middle Magdalena Basin and 2.0 MMBOE of 2P WI reserves in our legacy asset at Costayaco in the Putumayo Basin from the "A" Limestone. We look forward in 2017 to further proving up Acordionero through ongoing development drilling which targets 48 MMBOE of Possible reserves (out of Acordionero's total Proved plus Probable plus Possible ("3P") WI reserves of 96 MMBOE), and developing the "A" Limestone in Costayaco through horizontal drilling, which commenced at the end of 2016.

During 2016, Gran Tierra's total 2P WI reserves increased by 91% compared with year-end 2015, while the Company's 3P WI reserves increased by 146% over the same time period. In addition, the Company's exploration portfolio has been substantially enhanced and expanded. Our 2P reserves replacement ratio in 2016 was 708%1 including acquisitions. We are also pleased that we were able to increase our 2P reserve life index from 7.8 years to 11.1 years.

Since our senior management team joined the Company in May 2015, 2016 represents our first full year in which we have been delivering on our focused strategy. We have grown our before tax net asset value per share during 2016 by 5%, on a 2P reserves basis and by 37% on a 3P reserves basis, despite a 10% decrease in forecasted pricing. Not only have we increased 2P WI reserves by 60 MMBOE, we increased 3P WI reserves by 118 MMBOE and our exploration inventory has increased to 72 locations and over 680 MMBOE WI unrisked net prospective resources3. After effectively no reserves growth between 2010 and 2015, we are also pleased that the Company is once again significantly growing reserves on an accretive basis. During 2016, Gran Tierra's portfolio demonstrated its robust economic returns as we achieved a 2P finding, development and acquisition, excluding changes in future development costs, cost of $9.81 per barrel of oil equivalent ("BOE") and a 2P recycle ratio of 2.1 times excluding changes in future developments costs and 1.5 times including changes in future development costs. We believe that Gran Tierra now has visible production growth from our existing asset base through 2019 on a 2P reserves basis and through 2020 on a 3P reserves basis and a world class exploration portfolio that can be funded through cash flow.

The developed reserves base is currently producing approximately 32,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD") (January 2017 year to date) and we expect that cash flow from the 2P WI reserves base will be more than enough to fund our exciting exploration portfolio. Our asset portfolio is forecasted to generate cumulative net cash provided by operating activities on a 2P basis of approximately $1.0 billion during the next three years (2017 - 2019), with which we expect to fund our development and exploration programs over this time period. With our operated, low cost, high netback, positive cash-flowing asset base, our focus is on organic reserves development for production growth and drilling 30 to 35 exploration wells over the next three years, all funded from cash from operating activities. We are excited to commence our 2017 exploration program and appraisal of the new regional "A" Limestone play."

Highlights

Year-end 2016 WI oil and gas reserves based on the GTE McDaniel Reserves Report: After production of 9.9 MMBOE, year-end 2016 1P reserves were 72.8 MMBOE compared to 48.4 MMBOE at year-end 2015; Year-end 2016 2P reserves were 126.1 MMBOE compared to 66.0 MMBOE at year-end 2015. 1P reserves accounted for 58% of 2P reserves. Proved developed producing reserves represent 68% of 1P reserves and 39% of 2P reserves; Year-end 2016 3P reserves were 199.2 MMBOE after 2016 production compared to 81.0 MMBOE at year-end 2015.



2P reserves per share increased by 24% and 3P reserves per share increased by 60%.

Finding and Development (" F&D ") costs including future development costs (" FDC ") were $13.75 per BOE for 1P reserves, $9.10 per BOE for 2P reserves and $6.95 per BOE for 3P reserves.

") costs including future development costs (" ") were $13.75 per BOE for 1P reserves, $9.10 per BOE for 2P reserves and $6.95 per BOE for 3P reserves. 62% of the 2P reserves are classified as light to medium oil.

2P reserve life index increased by 42% to 11.1 years.

The number of Company net undeveloped drilling locations has increased significantly as follows: Number of net 1P undeveloped drilling locations is 18.6, up from 5 at year-end 2015 Number of net 2P undeveloped drilling locations is 36, up from 9 at year-end 2015 Number of net 3P undeveloped drilling locations is 53.8 up from 9 at year-end 2015



Year-end 2016 before tax net present values (" NPV ") discounted at 10% for Gran Tierra's reserves based on the GTE McDaniel Reserves Report increased in all reserves categories as follows: 1P of $1,229.2 million compared to $814.0 million at year-end 2015, a 51% increase; 2P of $2,154.3 million compared to $1,100.1 million at year-end 2015, a 96% increase; 3P of $3,350.5 million compared to $1,373.7 million at year-end 2015, a 144% increase.

") discounted at 10% for Gran Tierra's reserves based on the GTE McDaniel Reserves Report increased in all reserves categories as follows:

The above increases in NPV resulted despite the January 1, 2017, McDaniel Brent price forecast being 10% lower than the January 1, 2016, McDaniel Brent price forecast. Using the January 1, 2016, McDaniel Brent price forecast Gran Tierra's after tax 2P NPV as at December 31, 2016 would increase by approximately 15%.

Increased the before tax NPV discounted at 10% of 2P reserves for the assets acquired through the PetroLatina acquisition to $998.6 million and the after tax NPV discounted at 10% of 2P reserves to $779.3 million.

Net asset value of $4.68 per share, based on before tax NPV discounted at 10% of 2P reserves, and estimated year-end 2016 net working capital and bank debt of $120.0 million deficit, increased by 5% from the year-end 2015 value despite the 10% decrease in pricing. Net asset value per share, based on after tax NPV discounted at 10% of 2P reserves increased 6% percent to $3.53 per share.

Net asset value of $7.43 per share, based on before tax NPV discounted at 10% of 3P reserves, and estimated year-end 2016 net working capital and bank debt of $120.0 million deficit, increased by 37% from the year-end 2015 value despite the 10% decrease in pricing. Net asset value per share, based on after tax NPV discounted at 10% of 3P reserves increased 35% percent to $5.35 per share.

per share, based on before tax NPV discounted at 10% of 3P reserves, and estimated year-end 2016 net working capital and bank debt of $120.0 million deficit, increased by 37% from the year-end 2015 value despite the 10% decrease in pricing. Net asset value per share, based on after tax NPV discounted at 10% of 3P reserves increased 35% percent to $5.35 per share. Colombia WI Prospective Resources 3,4:

Mean Unrisked Prospective Resources (MMBOE) Mean Risked Prospective Resources (MMBOE) Year-end 2016 Colombia Only (excludes prospective resources for PetroLatina, A Limestone and blocks purchased in the Ecopetrol bid round) 681.7 178.2

Annual WI production for 2016 averaged 27,063 BOEPD, or 23,187 BOEPD net after royalty.

__________________

1 Reserve replacement based on 70.1 MMBOE of 2P reserve additions including acquisitions, and 2016 estimated company interest production of 27,063 BOEPD.

2 Based on number of shares of Gran Tierra's common stock and exchangeable shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016, adjusted to assume conversion of convertible notes outstanding, of 434.8 million and number of shares of Gran Tierra's common stock and exchangeable shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2015, of 282.0 million. Estimated net working capital and bank debt at December 31, 2016, and working capital at December 31, 2015, prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America.

3 Based on the independent evaluation of Prospective Resources prepared by McDaniel as at September 30, 2015, with respect to Gran Tierra's Colombian properties (the "GTE McDaniel Prospective Resources Report"), the independent evaluation of Prospective Resources of Petroamerica Oil Corp. ("Petroamerica") prepared by McDaniel as at December 31, 2015 (the "PTA McDaniel Prospective Resources Report") and derived from the PTA McDaniel Prospective Resources Report as PetroGranada Colombia Limited ("PGC") owns the remaining 50% WI in the Putumayo-7 Block, the other 50% WI being owned by Petroamerica.

4 Prospective Resources exclude additions from PetroLatina, properties purchased from Ecopetrol at the end of 2016 and the regional "A" Limestone play developed internally at Gran Tierra.

Total Company Working Interest Reserves

The following table summarizes Gran Tierra's NI 51-101 and COGEH compliant reserves in Colombia and Brazil derived from the GTE McDaniel Reserves Report calculated using forecasted oil and gas prices and costs.

Light and Medium Oil Heavy Oil Natural Gas 2016 Year-End 2015 Year-End Reserves Category Mbbl(*) Mbbl(*) MMcf(**) MBOE(***) MBOE(***) Proved Developed Producing 38,712 9,890 3,561 49,196 37,106 Proved Developed Non-Producing 3,271 94 - 3,365 1,677 Proved Undeveloped 8,831 10,906 3,171 20,266 9,567 Total Proved 50,814 20,890 6,732 72,827 48,350 Total Probable 27,683 25,077 3,319 53,313 17,612 Total Proved plus Probable 78,497 45,967 10,051 126,140 65,962 Total Possible 33,550 38,898 3,931 73,103 15,047 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 112,047 84,865 13,982 199,243 81,009

(*) Mbbl (thousand barrels of oil).

(**) MMcf (million cubic feet).

(***) MBOE (thousand barrels of oil equivalent).

Reserve Life Index

(years) 2016(1) 2015(2) Total Proved 6.4 5.7 Total Proved plus Probable 11.1 7.8 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 17.5 9.6

(1) Calculated using average fourth quarter 2016 WI production of 31,031 BOEPD.

(2) Calculated using average fourth quarter 2015 WI production of 23,138 BOEPD.

NPV Summary

Gran Tierra's reserves were evaluated using McDaniel's commodity price forecasts at January 1, 2017. The NPV is prior to provision for general and administrative and interest expenses. It should not be assumed that the NPV of cash flow estimated by McDaniel represents the fair market value of the reserves. The NPV of Gran Tierra's reserves increased relative to year-end 2015, despite a 10% decrease in the January 1, 2017 McDaniel price forecast as outlined in the price forecast table below. NPVs on both a before- and after-tax basis are presented below.

Total Company Discount Rate ($ millions) 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% Before tax Proved Developed Producing 1,120 969 854 763 691 Proved Developed Non-Producing 89 73 62 53 46 Proved Undeveloped 628 433 314 237 184 Total Proved 1,837 1,475 1,230 1,053 921 Total Probable 1,589 1,198 925 730 586 Total Proved plus Probable 3,426 2,673 2,155 1,783 1,507 Total Possible 2,730 1,749 1,196 862 647 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 6,156 4,422 3,351 2,645 2,154 After tax Proved Developed Producing 959 832 734 657 595 Proved Developed Non-Producing 58 48 40 34 30 Proved Undeveloped 502 351 258 196 153 Total Proved 1,519 1,231 1,032 887 778 Total Probable 1,072 808 622 487 388 Total Proved plus Probable 2,591 2,039 1,654 1,374 1,166 Total Possible 1,830 1,168 795 569 424 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 4,421 3,207 2,449 1,943 1,590

Future Development Costs

FDC reflects the independent evaluator's best estimate of what it will cost to bring the proved undeveloped and probable reserves on production. Changes in forecast FDC occur annually as a result of development activities, acquisition and disposition activities, and changes in capital cost estimates based on improvements in well design and performance, as well as changes in service costs. FDC for total 2P reserves increased to $392.9 million at year-end 2016 from $132.2 million at year-end 2015. The increase in FDC in 2016 was predominantly attributed to costs to develop acquired properties.

($ millions) Total Proved Total Proved Plus Probable 2017 103.6 138.1 2018 55.9 167.1 2019 21.2 66.5 2020 2.4 16.2 2021 - 0.8 Remainder 4.1 4.2 Total (undiscounted) 187.2 392.9

Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs

Reserves (MBOE) 2016 Total Proved 72,827 Total Proved plus Probable 126,140 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 199,243 Capital expenditures ($ millions) Exploration and Development - excluding acquired properties 76.7 - acquired properties 39.3 Total Exploration and Development 116.0 Net Acquisitions and Dispositions 571.2 Total Capital Expenditures 687.2 Operating Netbacks ($/BOE, per WI sales volume) Operating Netback - fourth quarter1 20.83

1 Operating netback is a non-GAAP measure which does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under GAAP. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release for a descriptions of this non-GAAP measure.

Finding and Development Costs, excluding FDC(1)(2)(3)(4)

Total Proved Year Ended December 31, 2016 Reserve Additions (MBOE) 6,332 F&D Costs ($/BOE) 12.12 F&D Recycle Ratio 1.7 Total Proved plus Probable Reserve Additions (MBOE) 5,755 F&D Costs ($/BOE) 13.33 F&D Recycle Ratio 1.6 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible Reserve Additions (MBOE) 8,361 F&D Costs ($/BOE) 9.18 F&D Recycle Ratio 2.3

(1) In all cases, the F&D or FD&A number is calculated by dividing the identified capital expenditures by the applicable reserves additions both before and after changes in FDC costs.

(2) Both F&D and FD&A costs take into account reserves revisions during the year on a per BOE basis.

(3) Recycle ratio is defined as fourth quarter operating netback per working interest sales volume BOE divided by the appropriate F&D or FD&A costs on a per BOE.

(4) The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the financial year and the changes during that year in estimated future development costs may not reflect the total F&D costs related to reserves additions for that year.

Finding and Development Costs, including FDC(1)(2)(3)(4)

Total Proved Year Ended December 31, 2016 Change in FDC ($ millions) 10.3 Reserve Additions (MBOE) 6,332 F&D Costs ($/BOE) 13.75 F&D Recycle Ratio 1.5 Total Proved plus Probable Change in FDC ($ millions) (24.3 ) Reserve Additions (MBOE) 5,755 F&D Costs ($/BOE) 9.10 F&D Recycle Ratio 2.3 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible Change in FDC ($ millions) (18.6 ) Reserve Additions (MBOE) 8,361 F&D Costs ($/BOE) 6.95 F&D Recycle Ratio 3.0

(1) The calculation of F&D and FD&A costs incorporates the change in FDC required to bring proved undeveloped and developed reserves into production. In all cases, the F&D or FD&A number is calculated by dividing the identified capital expenditures by the applicable reserves additions both before and after changes in FDC costs.

(2) Both F&D and FD&A costs take into account reserves revisions during the year on a per BOE basis.

(3) Recycle ratio is defined as 2016 fourth quarter operating netback per working interest sales volume BOE divided by the appropriate F&D or FD&A costs on a per BOE.

(4) The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the financial year and the changes during that year in estimated future development costs may not reflect the total F&D costs related to reserves additions for that year.

Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs, excluding FDC(1)(2)(3)(4)

Total Proved Year Ended December 31, 2016 Reserve Additions, including Net Acquisitions (Dispositions) (MBOE) 34,381 FD&A Costs ($/BOE) 19.99 FD&A Recycle Ratio 1.0 Total Proved plus Probable Reserve Additions, including Net Acquisitions (Dispositions) (MBOE) 70,083 FD&A Costs ($/BOE) 9.81 FD&A Recycle Ratio 2.1 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible Reserve Additions, including Net Acquisitions (Dispositions) (MBOE) 128,138 FD&A Costs ($/BOE) 5.36 FD&A Recycle Ratio 3.9

(1) In all cases, the F&D or FD&A number is calculated by dividing the identified capital expenditures by the applicable reserves additions both before and after changes in FDC costs.

(2) Both F&D and FD&A costs take into account reserves revisions during the year on a per BOE basis.

(3) Recycle ratio is defined as fourth quarter operating netback per working interest sales volume BOE divided by the appropriate F&D or FD&A costs on a per BOE.

(4) The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the financial year and the changes during that year in estimated future development costs may not reflect the total F&D costs related to reserves additions for that year.

Finding. Development and Acquisition Costs, including FDC(1)(2)(3)(4)

Total Proved Year Ended December 31, 2016 Change in FDC ($ millions) 118.1 Reserve Additions, including Net Acquisitions (Dispositions) (MBOE) 34,381 FD&A Costs ($/BOE) 23.42 FD&A Recycle Ratio 0.9 Total Proved plus Probable Change in FDC ($ millions) 260.7 Reserve Additions, including Net Acquisitions (Dispositions) (MBOE) 70,083 FD&A Costs ($/BOE) 13.52 FD&A Recycle Ratio 1.5 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible Change in FDC ($ millions) 369.9 Reserve Additions, including Net Acquisitions (Dispositions) (MBOE) 128,138 FD&A Costs ($/BOE) 8.25 FD&A Recycle Ratio 2.5

(1) The calculation of F&D and FD&A costs incorporates the change in FDC required to bring proved undeveloped and developed reserves into production. In all cases, the F&D or FD&A number is calculated by dividing the identified capital expenditures by the applicable reserves additions both before and after changes in FDC costs.

(2) Both F&D and FD&A costs take into account reserves revisions during the year on a per BOE basis.

(3) Recycle ratio is defined as fourth quarter operating netback per working interest sales volume BOE divided by the appropriate F&D or FD&A costs on a per BOE.

(4) The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the financial year and the changes during that year in estimated future development costs may not reflect the total F&D costs related to reserves additions for that year.

Forecast prices

The pricing assumptions used in estimating NI 51-101 and COGEH compliant reserves data disclosed above with respect to net present values of future net revenue are set forth below. The price forecasts are based off McDaniel's standard price forecast effective January 1, 2017 and 2016. McDaniel is an independent qualified reserves auditor pursuant to NI 51-101.

Brent Crude Oil WTI Crude Oil Year $US/bbl $US/bbl January 1, 2017 January 1, 2016 January 1, 2017 January 1, 2016 2017 $56.00 $56.20 $55.00 $53.60 2018 $59.70 $65.00 $58.70 $62.40 2019 $63.40 $71.70 $62.40 $69.00 2020 $70.10 $75.80 $69.00 $73.10 2021 $76.90 $80.10 $75.80 $77.30

