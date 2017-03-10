GRANA Y MONTERO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Grana y Montero S.A.A. - (GRAM)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until April 28, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Graña y Montero S.A.A. ( NYSE : GRAM), if they purchased the Company's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") between April 30, 2014 through February 24, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADRs of Graña y Montero and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 28, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Graña y Montero and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and/or misleading statements and/or omissions include that Graña y Montero was aware that its Brazilian partner Odebrecht S.A. paid bribes to former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo to win construction work on a road traveling from Peru to Brazil.

On February 24, 2017, a report disclosed that the Company knew of bribes paid by a partner infrastructure developer Odebrecht in Peru. On this news, the price of Graña y Montero's ADRs plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.