Grand festivals and activities on Grand Bahama

GRAND BAHAMA, BAHAMAS--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Grand activities including cultural festivals, signature sporting events, culinary and religious tourism highlight the 2017 calendar for the Island of Grand Bahama, situated at the northern end of the archipelago of The Islands Of The Bahamas and just 55 miles off the coast of Florida.

The "grand" opportunity is open to Grand Bahama visitors to come and experience the "grand life" offered through a plethora of events and activities taking place throughout the year. This includes the much-anticipated Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival Festival in April and weekly installments of Goombay and Junkanoo Summer festivals in the months of July and August, featuring a smorgasbord of local Bahamian culture.

April 17th Annual Pelican Point Coconut Festival April 20th-23rd Extreme Kayak Fishing Tournament April 28th-29th Grand Bahama Junkanoo Carnival Kick-off April 29th Annual West End Jr. Sailing Regatta May 19-20th Annual Grand Bahama Air Show June 5 Annual Freetown Fire Half Food & Heritage Festival June 17th Annual West End Snapper Tournament & Festival July Weekly Goombay Summer Festival (Thursdays) August Weekly Junkanoo Summer Festival (Weekends in West Grand Bahama) October 9th 48th Annual McLean's Town Conch Cracking Festival November 4th 31st Annual Conchman Triathalon November 4th Meeting of the Minds Culinary Fusion Expo November 13th Annual NCAA Women's Junkanoo Jam

Known for its eco-tourism sites, including one of the world's largest underwater cave systems, Grand Bahama offers visitors an abundance of water sports as well as on-land adventures and sightseeing activities.

How to get there: Grand Bahama Island offers a variety of transportation options than any of the other Bahamian Islands.

By Sea

Carnival Cruise

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line

MV Grand Celebration/Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line out of West Palm Beach, FL (cruise & stay options available)

Balearia Bahamas Express: daily fast ferry out of Fort Lauderdale, FL (ferry & stay options available)

By Air

Bahamasair - daily flights from Nassau and Fort Lauderdale

American Airlines - Miami & Charlotte

Silver Airlines - Fort Lauderdale

Delta - Atlanta

U.S. Customs pre-clearance takes place on Grand Bahama so passengers arrive back in the U.S. just like a domestic flight. To find out more, log onto www.grandbahamavacations.com for additional information on where to stay, activities, calendar of events and much more.

About The Islands Of The Bahamas

The Islands Of The Bahamas have a place in the sun for everyone. Each island has its own personality and attractions for a variety of vacation styles with some of the world's best golfing, scuba diving, fishing, sailing, boating, as well as, shopping and dining. The destination offers an easily accessible tropical getaway and provides convenience for travelers with preclearance through U.S. customs and immigration, and the Bahamian dollar is on par with the U.S. dollar. Do everything or do nothing, just remember It's Better in The Bahamas. For travel packages, activities and accommodations information, call 1-800-Bahamas or visit www.Bahamas.com. Look for The Bahamas on the web on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

About Grand Bahama Island

Full of history and charm, Grand Bahama is a complete vacation destination. Some of the island's settlements, such as Pinder's Point, Smith's Point and William's Town serve as cultural hot spots for visitors. And if you're looking to tour some natural surroundings, feel free to explore the island's three national parks, two of which are home to a large number of birds. For shopping, the Port Lucaya Marketplace and Marina features a collection of island-style buildings on the waterfront, and is filled with shops, restaurants and bars, as well as nightly live entertainment.

