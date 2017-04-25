Grand Havana Coffee Company Acquires Specialty Coffee Company Cafesa Coffee and Adds 53 Locations in South Florida

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Grand Havana Coffee Company ( OTC : JKDG) is pleased to announce that it has acquired Cafesa Coffee Company, a specialty coffee company based in Miami, Florida. Cafesa is a family owned private company that has been in the coffee wholesale business since 2001. Management of Cafesa will stay on board and work with Grand Havana in managing all 53 locations. Cafesa will operate under Grand Havana as a wholly-owned subsidiary. Under the terms of the acquisition, Grand Havana has acquired the majority of the issued and outstanding shares of Cafesa. The company plans to file an 8K with further details of the transaction shortly.

The company has retained the PCAOB office of D. Brooks and Associates and has begun the financial audit to up list to reporting status. In addition, the company has engaged the law office of Jonathan Leinwand, Esq. to complete the filing our name change and symbol change to Grand Havana, Inc. and will request the trading symbol of JAVA with FINRA after we file our financial statements.

About Grand Havana Coffee Company

Grand HAVANA Coffee is a Miami-based specialty coffee retailer and wholesaler. GH specializes in the small-batch roasting of Cuban style espresso coffee beans, masterfully blended by legendary roaster, Luis Bustelo, the original master blender of the Cuban espresso. The company focuses on taking the product mainstream following the massive popular demand for our specialized roasting blend, with over 3.5 million cups of espresso served.

Grand Havana Coffee is the consumer's brand of choice for delving into the essence, allure and nostalgia of old HAVANA, with all its coffee products roasted and packaged in Miami, Florida USA.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.