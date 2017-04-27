Grand Rounds Announces New Collaboration with Johns Hopkins Medicine to Enhance Access to World-Class Health Care

Relationship demonstrates the power of transparency and data-sharing to meet evolving market and consumer needs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Grand Rounds, the leader in matching patients with high-quality physicians, and Johns Hopkins Medicine, one of the country's leading health care systems, today announced a strategic agreement which will extend Johns Hopkins' world-class care through remote consultations and access to in-person visits. The agreement will effectively use technology, data-driven insights and innovative solutions to extend the reach of Johns Hopkins' specialized care to serve more patients across the U.S.

By combining Johns Hopkins' unparalleled clinical expertise with Grand Rounds' proprietary data and machine-learning capabilities, this collaboration will significantly reshape and advance health care access and delivery, especially for medically complex cases.

According to Grand Rounds research, more than 1 in 4 (28 percent) of people surveyed admit to not knowing where to find a qualified medical specialist for a specific illness or disease. Through this new collaboration, Grand Rounds will connect patients from around the country specifically with top neurosurgeons and orthopaedic specialists at Johns Hopkins who are most uniquely qualified for patients' clinical needs. Johns Hopkins' Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery departments are consistently ranked among the best in the nation. These two specialties are also among the most common experienced by patients seeking help from Grand Rounds.

"Our collaboration with Johns Hopkins Medicine further demonstrates the value of combining data and technology with premier institutional expertise to meet changing market and consumer needs," said Dr. Lawrence "Rusty" Hofmann, co-founder of Grand Rounds. "This is especially important in removing barriers to timely and appropriate care -- 66% of remote second opinions presented to our institutional partners result in a change in diagnosis or treatment plan."

"We are excited to be working together with Grand Rounds to reach even more patients who need our specialized services, regardless of where they live," said Mark Shaver, VP of Business Development & Strategic Alliances, Johns Hopkins Medicine. "Our experts, who are uniquely trained and experienced to treat clinically complex cases, are poised to extend their expertise to help those in need."

Grand Rounds' Access™ solution also expands Johns Hopkins' employer strategy by making these services available to millions of patients covered through more than 80 large employers who offer Grand Rounds as a benefit. Experts at Johns Hopkins will have the opportunity to serve more patients needing specialized care -- both remotely and onsite. Grand Rounds currently partners with 20 leading medical institutions across the country in this capacity.

About Grand Rounds

Grand Rounds' vision is to create a path to great health and health care, for everyone, everywhere. Founded in 2011, the company provides an employer-based platform that delivers improved outcomes for patients and their families. It does this through an end-to-end solution that connects patients with care informed by the latest and best practices -- preventing and correcting misdiagnoses and unnecessary or failed treatments. Named second among Glassdoor's 2016 Best Places to Work, Grand Rounds helps restore individual health and quality of life, and offers employers lower health care spend and higher employee productivity. For more information, please visit www.grandrounds.com or follow us on Twitter @GrandRoundsInc.