Grand Rounds Announces Opening of First East Coast Office in Lewiston, Maine

San Francisco-based health care technology company expects to create over 150 new local jobs

LEWISTON, ME and SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Grand Rounds, the leader in identifying high-quality health care providers and matching patients with these physicians, today announced the official opening of its first East Coast operations in the historic Bates Mill Complex in Lewiston, Maine.

Grand Rounds provides an employer-based solution that gives employees and their families the technology, information and support they need to make life's most critical choices: whether and where to receive medical treatment. Grand Rounds does this through its proprietary matching engine that connects patients with world-class physicians who are most uniquely qualified to help. Grand Rounds, through its quality algorithm, has rated more than 96 percent of all active U.S. physicians.

An East Coast location was chosen to align with past and future growth -- a majority of Grand Rounds' patients and expert physicians are located in the Central or Eastern Time Zones. Lewiston was specifically chosen, through a competitive process, for its proven record of supporting new businesses and the overall community. More than 150 jobs are expected to be created within five years, primarily within the company's patient care team, which consists of clinicians, care coordinators, and records specialists who provide comprehensive support to patients.

"Grand Rounds reshapes health care delivery by matching patients with high-quality physicians from the beginning," said Owen Tripp, co-founder and CEO of Grand Rounds. "We're excited about our ongoing expansion in employer customers, in patients served, and in our geographic footprint with the opening of our first East Coast office. We've been thrilled with the warm reception from the local community and the newest members to join our team in Maine."

Grand Rounds also announced a partnership with its first Maine-based employer, Dead River Company, the largest heating services provider in northern New England. Through this partnership, Dead River provides 1,110 employees and covered dependents with access to the most qualified local physicians for in-person office visits, as well as access to virtual consultations with leading physician experts across the nation.

"As an employer, we want to provide benefits that will advance the health and wellbeing of our employees," said Guy Langevin, Vice President of Human Resources and Organizational Development at Dead River Company. "As a human resources professional, I'm convinced that Grand Rounds is a game-changer. Their advocacy on behalf of patients can lead to higher quality care and better outcomes for patients. That also leads to cost reductions, which is good for the entire health care system."

"Dead River Company has an innovative and inspiring approach to employee benefits," added Tripp. "We are thrilled to partner with them to bring the best in American health care to their employees."

The new Grand Rounds office at the Bates Mill Complex is over 22,000 square feet with soaring ceilings, top technology infrastructure, and the ability for expansion. Grand Rounds is continuing to hire, and interested applicants can visit www.grandrounds.com for more information.

About Grand Rounds

Grand Rounds' vision is to create a path to great health and health care, for everyone, everywhere. Founded in 2011, the company provides an employer-based platform that delivers improved outcomes for patients and their families. It does this through an end-to-end solution that connects patients with care informed by the latest and best practices -- preventing and correcting misdiagnoses and unnecessary or failed treatments. Named second among Glassdoor's 2016 Best Places to Work, Grand Rounds helps restore individual health and quality of life, and offers employers lower health care spend and higher employee productivity. For more information, please visit www.grandrounds.com or follow us on Twitter @GrandRoundsInc.

About Dead River Company:

Founded in 1909 by Charles Hutchins, Dead River Company originated in the forest products industry, along the banks of the Dead River, from which the company took its name. Today, Dead River Company is the largest heating services provider in northern New England, serving the energy needs of homes and businesses. Known for their highly skilled and quality technical services, Dead River Company designs, installs and services heating equipment fueled by propane, heating oil, and kerosene. Energy professionals provide 24-hour emergency response service, as well as advice on how to achieve fuel conservation and efficiency goals. For more information, visit www.deadriver.com.