Grande Prairie's energy community raises $510,000 for the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation

More than $1.7 million raised since 2013 at five 7G charity golf tournaments

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 14, 2017) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSX:VII), together with business partners, suppliers, service companies, contractors and community members, raised $510,000 for the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation last week. This year's fundraising efforts brings the total amount raised to more than $1.7 million in five years.

Funds will be used for patient support and services in the Peace Country region through the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation.

"We could not be more pleased with this remarkable outpouring of industry and community support. An event that all of our staff look forward to every year, our golf tournament continues to gain momentum as more and more people and businesses from the community participate and donate. It's amazing what can be accomplished in a single day through dedicated teamwork and a community service mindset. We are overwhelmed and appreciative to the communities of the Grande Prairie region who year after year generously give their time and support to this event," said Susan Targett, 7G's Executive Vice-President, Corporate.

"I've never witnessed a charity tournament like this. 7G and its vendors, suppliers, volunteers and staff came together to create much more than a traditional golf tournament. Golfers, both on and off the course, spoke of 7G as you would of a friend or family member. What Seven Generations has done for our community and region through its unbelievable support for the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation and our Key to Care Capital Campaign is remarkable and inspiring. This community tournament continues to help us move towards our goal of creating a state-of-the-art health care facility for our region. We greatly appreciate 7G's support and wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude to 7G's executive team, staff and all who took part," said Keith Curtis, Executive Director of the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation.

The Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation

The Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation is a charitable organization entrusted with fundraising for the new $736-million Grande Prairie Regional Hospital that is currently under construction. Funds raised provide a vital link to services for thousands of individuals and their families in the Grande Prairie region. In a city with a population of more than 68,000, and a community outreach of about 300,000, medical needs for patients continue to increase. The Foundation plays a critical role in funding specialized equipment, major projects, patient care programs and education that would not normally be accessible locally or within the region. For more information please visit the Hospital Foundation's website at: http://supportyourhospital.ca.

