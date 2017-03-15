Grandparents Cultivate Bonds With Grandchildren on North America and International Learning Adventures With Road Scholar

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - A number of factors can influence the relationships grandparents have with their grandchildren. Two of the most important are whether they are fortunate enough to live near each other, and whether they get the opportunity to spend quality time together.

Road Scholar, the world's largest not-for-profit educational travel organization for adults, offers more Intergenerational educational adventures than any other organization -- 165 North America and International learning opportunities that enable grandparents and their grandchildren to share an incredible adventure and create lifelong memories as they learn together, deepening their emotional bonds and understanding of each other. Thousands of grandkids as young as 7, and as old as 23, have formed deep bonds of friendship with their grandparents with Road Scholar.

"The memories made and the deep attachments formed during a Road Scholar learning adventure will last a lifetime," said James Moses, President and CEO of Road Scholar. "I know from my own family these special experiences are as vibrant and meaningful twenty years later as they were when my niece and nephew were just 7 and 9 years-old, learning with their grandparents on a Road Scholar adventure. Road Scholar offers learning experiences that appeal to all ages and interests."

Nancy Stuart, a grandmother of four, started a tradition with her older granddaughters, Aspen, 17, and Coral, 13. She began taking the girls on learning adventures when they turned 10. They've experienced several adventures in the U.S. and one apiece in Italy. Nancy hopes she will be able to continue the tradition with her younger granddaughters, who are 6 and 3.

"It's a wonderful way to learn and travel together with grandchildren, having the peace of mind that everything is planned and taken care of," Nancy says. "The girls just love it, especially being with other kids their own age."

Lee and Michael Behnke are also eager to share their love of learning with their grandchildren. Lee was an educator at the University of Chicago, Tufts University and two of the East's prestigious prep schools, where she led students on spring and summer trips. Michael worked in admissions at Amherst, Tufts, MIT and the University of Chicago, priding himself on the fresh perspective he brought to the admissions process.

In 2016, they discovered educational travel with Road Scholar, accompanying their 11-year-old grandson, Owen, to New York City on an Intergenerational learning adventure, "Showtime! Your Broadway Adventure Begins."

"We are thrilled that we found Road Scholar," Lee says, "and can now share such rich experiences with our grandchildren. The time we spend alone with them, away from their parents, gives us a marvelous mirror into their development."

They have bookmarked another Intergenerational adventure next year with their other grandson, 10-year-old James. Similar to Nancy, their policy is to let their grandchildren choose a learning adventure when they turn 11.

Road Scholar offers 165 Intergenerational learning opportunities worldwide.

