Granite Creek Announces Resignation of Mamadou Keita as Director

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Granite Creek Gold Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:GCX) (the "Company") wishes to announce that it has received and accepted the resignation of Mamadou Keita as a Director.

The company would like to thank Messr. Keita for his commitment to the company and wish him well in all his future endeavors.

About Granite Creek Gold

Granite Creek is a Vancouver based exploration company in the business of acquiring and carrying out exploration on mineral properties, especially those with precious metals potential, with the goal of establishing a mineable mineral resource. Granite Creek is currently seeking new opportunities.

