CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - GRANITE OIL CORP. ("Granite") (TSX:GXO)(OTCQX:GXOCF) is pleased to announce that a dividend of $0.035 per common share will be paid in cash on May 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on April 28, 2017. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.