Granite Oil Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend for February, 2017

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - GRANITE OIL CORP. ("Granite") (TSX:GXO)(OTCQX:GXOCF) is pleased to announce that a dividend of $0.035 per common share will be paid in cash on March 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of February 24, 2017. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.