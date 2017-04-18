Grant of Options to Directors, Officers and Scientists

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Arch Biopartners, Inc., (Arch or the Company) (TSX VENTURE:ARCH)(OTCBB:ACHFF) announces the Company's board has granted a total of 2,100,000 stock options to its directors, officers and certain scientists pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). The grant of options to the directors and the scientists represent their remuneration during the current year for serving on the board or working on Arch drug development respectively. The grant of options to the officers is for the year ended September 30, 2016.

Each of the stock options is exercisable into one common share of the Company for a period of seven years, exercisable at $0.50 per share, which was the closing price of Arch shares on April 17, 2017. The grant of options will be subject to all necessary regulatory approvals.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is focused on the development of innovative technologies that have the potential to make a significant medical or commercial impact. Arch works closely with the scientific community, universities and research institutions to advance and build the value of select preclinical technologies, develop the most promising intellectual property, and create value for its investors.

Arch has established a diverse portfolio that includes AB569, a potential new treatment for antibiotic resistant bacterial infections; Metablok, a potential treatment for inflammation, sepsis and cancer metastasis; MetaMx, which targets elusive brain tumor initiating cells; and, 'Borg' peptide coatings that increase corrosion resistance and decrease biofilm on various medical grade metals and plastics.

For more information on Arch Biopartners, other public documents Arch has filed on SEDAR and its technologies including, please visit www.archbiopartners.com.

The Company has 54,849,679 common shares outstanding.

